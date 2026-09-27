Thailand collaborates with Google to develop data centre standards

​Bangkok (VNA) - Thailand and Google will collaborate to build environmentally friendly and sustainable data centre standards, with Google confirming plans to invest 1 billion USD in developing a data centre in Chonburi province and a Google Cloud Region in Bangkok.

This information was released after a recent meeting in New York between Thai Prime Minister and Minister of Home Affairs Anutin Charnvirakul and Ruth Porat, President and Chief Investment Officer of Alphabet and Google, The Nation reported.

Anutin thanked Google for its trust and investment in Thailand through the 1 billion USD investment plan to develop a data centre in Chonburi province and a Google Cloud region in Bangkok. The Thai PM also affirmed that the country is ready to facilitate the smooth implementation of projects, while aiming to expand long-term cooperation beyond infrastructure investment, especially in the fields of AI, digital skills development, and promoting Thailand's transition to a digital economy.

Anutin emphasised that data centre development must be linked to the use of clean energy and ensure sustainability. He stated that this is crucial infrastructure for the digital economy and AI, therefore, energy efficiency, water resource management, and ensuring the benefits of surrounding communities are essential. Thailand is also ready to draw on Google's knowledge, technology, and experience to improve approaches and standards for environmentally responsible data centres.

On Google's side, Porat said that the corporation has invested in Thailand, including a data centre project in Chonburi province within the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC). Google prioritises environmentally friendly standards in the construction of its data centres, while also aiming to benefit the surrounding communities.

In addition, Google plans to established an institute described as “Data Centre” to develop a skilled workforce, including digital expertise, thereby creating opportunities for Thai people and startups./.

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