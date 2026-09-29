New rules on vessel entry, exit and transit procedures take effect in October

Hanoi (VNA) – New regulations on controlling vessels entering, leaving and transiting Vietnam will take effect in October, alongside new policies on preferential allowances, the national single-window portal and the national scholarship fund.

​Under Decree No. 289/2026/ND-CP dated July 21, 2026 on security and order at port border gates, ships, and their crew members and passengers entering Vietnam’s maritime border areas must complete entry procedures at the first port border gate they arrive at.

Meanwhile, foreign vessels leaving the country, as well as their crew members and passengers, must complete exit procedures at the last port of departure before leaving Vietnam’s maritime national border.

​Vietnamese vessels must complete exit procedures at the last port before leaving Vietnamese waters.

Meanwhile, those transiting through Vietnam’s maritime border area must complete transit procedures upon entering the area.

During transit, the vessel’s captain is responsible for managing the crew, passengers and cargo, and ensuring the integrity of seals and immigration documents. No one may leave the vessel, no craft may come alongside, and no other activities may be conducted without permission from Vietnamese authorities, except in cases permitted by law.

The decree also sets procedures for vessels changing ports. Such vessels must complete departure procedures at the port of departure and arrival procedures at the new port in accordance with regulations.

The new rules cover vessel control, inspection and supervision, as well as the issuance of shore passes and boarding permits and other activities related to maintaining security and order at port border gates under the management of the Ministry of Public Security, including My Tho, Vinh Long, Can Tho and Hau Giang ports.

​The decree will take effect on October 1, 2026.

Also effective on October 1, Decree No. 321/2026/ND-CP increases the standard preferential allowance for people with meritorious services to the revolution from 2.789 million VND to 3.012 million VND (116 million USD) per month.

The decree also provides them with benefits including health insurance, rehabilitation care and equipment, education support, assistance with visiting and relocating martyrs’ remains, and support for martyrs’ graves, memorial works and remains identification.

Meanwhile, Decree No. 336/2026/ND-CP, effective October 15, introduces new regulations on administrative procedures for exported, imported and transit goods, and means of transport departing from, entering or transiting Vietnam under the national single window and ASEAN Single Window mechanisms.

Accordingly, user accounts on the national single window portal and the ASEAN Single Window can use VNeID accounts to log in to and access the national single window portal. The portal management unit must verify account information within one working day.

Decree No. 317/2026/ND-CP, also effective October 1, regulates the organisation, management and use of the National Scholarship Fund. The fund aims to identify, encourage, foster and attract high-quality human resources, narrow gaps in access to education, and support priority groups and sectors. It will also provide support for learning, research, innovation, startups, vocational training and international academic integration, while mobilising resources from the State and non-State sectors./.