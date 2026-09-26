Environment

Dong Nai wildlife centre rehabilitates thousands for return to the wild

According to wildlife rescue workers, treating injuries is only the first step. Full rehabilitation means rebuilding an animal's physical condition and retraining it to forage, move and adapt on its own before release.

Animals at the semi-wild zone of the Centre for Tourism Promotion, Rescue, and Conservation under Bu Gia Map National Park in Dong Nai city (Photo: VNA)
Animals at the semi-wild zone of the Centre for Tourism Promotion, Rescue, and Conservation under Bu Gia Map National Park in Dong Nai city (Photo: VNA)

Dong Nai (VNA) – The Centre for Tourism Promotion, Rescue, and Conservation under Bu Gia Map National Park in Dong Nai city has become a hub for treating, rehabilitating and releasing thousands of wild animals back into their natural habitat.

In semi-wild enclosures, staff monitor and treat a range of species, working to restore their ability to survive in the wild. The animals arrive with vastly different histories – some injured after being caught in snares, others seized from illegal captive-breeding operations. A number have spent so long in captivity that they've lost their natural survival instincts altogether.

vnanet-d.jpg
A wildlife rescue worker feeds a binturong. (Photo: VNA)

According to wildlife rescue workers, treating injuries is only the first step. Full rehabilitation means rebuilding an animal's physical condition and retraining it to forage, move and adapt on its own before release.

Wildlife rescue, particularly of endangered, precious and rare species, is central to the park's conservation mission, said its Deputy Director Hoang Anh Tuan.

“Successfully rescuing each wild animal not only saves one life, but also sustains wild populations, preserves valuable genetic resources and maintains ecological balance”, Tuan said.

vnanet-e.jpg
An aerial view of the Centre for Tourism Promotion, Rescue, and Conservation under Bu Gia Map National Park (Photo: VNA)

Tran Van Truong, Deputy Director of the centre, said the centre has seen encouraging momentum lately, with local residents increasingly handing animals over to authorities voluntarily rather than keeping them illegally.

According to Truong, the centre carried out 60 intake operations this year, taking in more than 70 animals, and ran 7 release operations, returning more than 20 animals to the wild. In the first six months of 2026 alone, it took in 88 animals for rescue and rehabilitation.

The centre has also drawn support from volunteers, students and families across various localities. Truong said their involvement serves a dual purpose, adding manpower while spreading the message of wildlife protection, particularly among the youth./.

VNA
#wild animals #Bu Gia Map National Park #Dong Nai #wildlife protection Dong Nai
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Young volunteers help care for rescued wildlife at Bu Gia Map National Park. (Photo: Nhan Dan)

Journey to return rescued wildlife to the wild

Beyond wildlife rehabilitation, Bu Gia Map National Park has become an important centre for environmental education, helping raise public awareness of biodiversity conservation through guided visits, rescue-centre experiences, school outreach programmes and digital communication campaigns.

See more

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Truong Thanh Hoai and CEO of GWEC Ben Backwell chairs a offshore wind development workshop in Hamburg on September 24, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Germany promote cooperation in offshore wind development, supply chains

At the discussion session, representatives of the ministry, offshore wind developers, equipment manufacturers and international financial institutions, including CIP, Siemens and KfW, discussed Vietnam’s offshore wind investment potential and the Vietnamese Government’s plans to achieve an offshore wind capacity target of 17GW by 2035, including measures to attract international investment to the country.

In Kim Tan commune, Thanh Hoa province, flood has submerged more than half of the ground floors of two- and three-storey houses. (Photo: VNA)

Floods affect over 16,000 homes, nearly 25,000ha of crops

The floods submerged and damaged 22,499ha of rice, crops and vegetables, along with 2,172ha of other crops. A further 1,175.62ha of aquaculture areas were affected. Some 1,999 metres of irrigation canals were eroded or damaged, while 15 schools were flooded.

Landslides block roads in mountainous areas of Thanh Hoa (Photo: VNA)

Heavy rains cause widespread damage in Phu Tho, Thanh Hoa

Prolonged heavy rains from September 13–17 have caused flooding and landslides, damaging homes, crops, roads and infrastructure in Phu Tho and Thanh Hoa provinces, with local authorities mobilising forces for emergency response.

White-rumped langurs are rescued and conserved at the Endangered Primate Rescue Centre (EPRC) in Cuc Phuong National Park. (Photo: VNA)

Ninh Binh establishes Kim Bang white-rumped langur conservation area

Covering a total area of 3,182ha, the conservation area comprises 3,016.81ha of natural forest, 64.25ha of plantation forest and 100.94ha of land without forest, with no water surface area. It is located in the Ly Thuong Kiet, Tam Chuc and Nguyen Uy wards of Ninh Binh province.

The forum takes place in Hanoi on August 25, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, RoK promote cooperation to deliver on net-zero commitments

Sectors such as semiconductor manufacturing, nuclear power, science and advanced technologies are playing an increasingly important role in national competitiveness and economic development of each country. They also offer considerable room for Vietnam and the RoK to expand professional exchanges, share experience and promote cooperation, particularly among their energy experts.

Storm Narra's projected path as of 7:00 on August 22. (Photo: National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting)

Storm brings heavy rains to northern Vietnam

Storm Narra, the fourth to hit the East Sea this year, brought strong winds and heavy rains to northern Vietnam on early August 22, with some areas forecast to receive more than 500mm of rain as the storm moves slowly over the northern waters of the East Sea.

A view of the meeting between Phu Tho authorities and a visiting delegation from Germany's KfW Development Bank in the province on August 20, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Phu Tho, German bank discuss wastewater treatment plan for Da River's left bank

The project is being implemented in the former Hoa Binh city, now Hoa Binh ward. It has a total investment of 688.7 billion VND (26.38 million USD), including 507.3 billion VND in ODA and 181.4 billion VND in counterpart funding. Major components include a wastewater treatment plant, pumping stations, a collection network, and connection infrastructure.