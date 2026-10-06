Travel

Travel firms drive tourist flows, boost tourism value

Travel companies should play a key role in directing tourist flows and linking the tourism value chain, thus enhancing the competitiveness of the tourism sector. They should go beyond selling tours to understand market demand, design products, connect services, organise tourist flows, manage risks and contribute to shaping destination images.

Pu Luong community-based ecotourism site in Thanh Hoa province attracts visitors during National Day holiday. (Photo published by VNA)
Pu Luong community-based ecotourism site in Thanh Hoa province attracts visitors during National Day holiday. (Photo published by VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - To make tourism a new growth driver for Vietnam in line with Resolution No. 26-NQ/TW on developing tourism into a spearhead economic sector in the new era, capable travel firms are needed to connect markets, develop products and generate greater value from tourism resources.

Travel companies should play a key role in directing tourist flows and linking the tourism value chain, thus enhancing the competitiveness of the tourism sector.

According to Cao Thi Ngoc Lan, Standing Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Tourism Association, travel firms should go beyond selling tours to understand market demand, design products, connect services, organise tourist flows, manage risks and contribute to shaping destination images.

She noted that even destinations with attractive resources could struggle to achieve sustainable growth if those resources were not transformed into suitable products and effectively distributed through close coordination among airlines, accommodation providers, transport operators, tour guides, attractions and media outlets.

The Vietnam National Authority of Tourism reported that as of August 15, the country had 4,673 international travel service businesses. During the first eight months of the year, the authority processed 821 applications for international travel business licences, granting 404 new licences and revoking 181. The figures reflect continued market correction and competition, making business capacity and reputation increasingly important to sustainable growth.

Dr. Nguyen Anh Tuan, Director of the Institute for Tourism Economics, said tourists now seek not only destinations but also safety, convenience, quality experiences and distinctive stories. The sector therefore needs to shift from a “sell what is available” approach towards identifying market demand and designing products accordingly.

Doan Thanh Tra, Deputy General Director of Saigontourist Travel, stressed that travel firms need to improve their ability to serve different tourist segments. High-end travellers seek privacy and personalised services, while younger visitors tend to prefer flexible, experience-rich products. Cruise passengers, meanwhile, require compact, punctual and well-organised programmes.

She also highlighted the need to expand business-to-consumer (B2C) channels through websites, social media and digital platforms, enabling firms to better understand customer demand, test products and personalise services.

vnanet-travel2.jpg
Tourists visit Thien Mu Pagoda in Hue. (Photo: VNA)

As green transition and digital transformation become two key pillars of tourism development, travel firms should integrate green criteria into product design, and utilise data and artificial intelligence for market analysis.

Phung Quang Thang, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Society of Travel Agents, said green tourism development should be supported by clear criteria, assessment procedures, recognition mechanisms and monitoring systems. Green investment, he noted, should be viewed not merely as a cost but as an investment in competitiveness and brand reputation.

In the new era, travel firms need to be positioned as a central force connecting markets, resources and tourist flows. An integrated ecosystem involving institutions, infrastructure, destinations, airlines, transport providers, accommodation businesses and local communities will be essential for Vietnam to increase tourism’s added value and strengthen its sustainable competitiveness./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #Travel firms #tourism value
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in action

International integration

Related News

The picturesque scenery outside Phong Nha Cave (Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park) (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam steps up tourism promotion on global markets

Experts say that to turn advantages into high-value tourist arrivals, tourism promotion needs to move beyond fragmented activities towards large-scale, long-term campaigns tailored to target markets and closely linked to actual visitor experiences.

Visitors tour Hoi An Ancient Town in Da Nang city. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s tourism targets 12% of GDP by 2030

Resolution 26-NQ/TW targets a direct GDP contribution of 10–12% by 2030, 45–50 million foreign arrivals, 160 million domestic visitors, and total revenue of 80–90 billion USD.

See more

Located on Apollo Square in the heart of Sunset Town, Phu Quoc, Apollo Cafe is a distinctive venue designed by renowned architect Bill Bensley.

Coffee beneath an “upside-down” town: A surreal stop in Phu Quoc

With an entire town recreated on its ceiling, sweeping sunset views and a vantage point for watching fireworks after dark, Apollo Cafe in Phu Quoc offers more than a photogenic backdrop. Designed by Bill Bensley, the venue shows how a café can become an experience travellers deliberately build into their itinerary.

Vietnam is named Asia's Leading Destination for the eighth time and Asia's Leading Heritage Destination for the fourth time at the 2026 World Travel Awards. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam strengthens tourism profile with WTA 2026 honours

The awards demonstrate that Vietnam's tourism appeal is being recognised across a broad range of areas, from national, urban and heritage destinations to nature-based attractions and tourism products and services, further strengthening the country's presence on the regional and international tourism map

Terraced fields shimmering with water create a picturesque scene in Lang Sang Village, Ta Xua Commune. (Photo: VNA)

Ta Xua named Asia’s leading emerging tourism destination 2026

In recent years, Ta Xua, dubbed "the paradise of clouds", has emerged as one of the mountainous destinations attracting strong interest from young travellers, particularly for its spectacular sea of clouds stretching across the mountains in the northwestern region.

AirAsia highlights Kem Beach as a family-friendly destination, where children can play on the sand while parents enjoy a little more time relaxing by the sea. (Photo: VNA)

AirAsia recommends Phu Quoc as ideal destination for family travel

A familiar low-cost airline among Southeast Asian travellers, AirAsia describes Phu Quoc in its blog guide to travelling with young children as a destination that feels almost tailor-made for families, with beaches for relaxation, leisure attractions and a wide range of activities to engage children of different ages.

Ho Chi Minh City Central Post Office remains a popular attraction for domestic and international tourists. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City wins three top Asian tourism awards in 2026

The 2026 honours add to the city’s impressive streak at international tourism awards. In the 2025 WTA, the southern metropolis took home four titles, including business travel and festival and event destination awards, which it had won for four years from 2022 to 2025.

Phu Quoc is building its capacity to host MICE tourism, with international resorts, event venues, world-class shows and an expanding flight network. (Photo: Sunset Town)

Why does Travel + Leisure call Phu Quoc Asia’s next MICE hotspot?

According to the magazine, Phu Quoc was once known primarily for its beaches and relaxed holiday atmosphere. Over the past two years, alongside that appeal, the island has gradually developed its capacity to serve the MICE market, with international resorts, event venues, world-class shows and an expanding flight network.

Every year, from September to October, terraced rice fields in Mu Cang Chai and Pung Luong communes, Lao Cai province, turn a golden yellow, creating a spectacular landscape across the northwestern mountains. (Photo: VNA)

Indigenous culture becomes tourism asset in northern highlands

With growing recognition of indigenous knowledge, customs and cultural values as unique assets, ethnic communities in the northern mountainous region are shifting from simply providing tourism services to becoming creators and owners of tourism products, confidently telling their own cultural stories

Tourists watch the sunset from the Kiss Bridge in Phu Quoc special zone, An Giang province. (Photo published by VNA)

An Giang's tourism sector grows, prepares for APEC 2027

Phu Quoc remains the biggest contributor to An Giang's international arrivals and tourism revenue. The special zone welcomed more than 1.92 million foreign visitors during the nine-month period, accounting for over 99% of all international arrivals in the province.

Wellness tourism is gradually becoming a high-value-added segment, extending international visitors' length of stay in Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam leans on wellness tourism to unlock higher-value segment by 2030

Vietnam has the abundant natural resources, including beaches, forests, mineral springs, mineral mud and a wide range of medicinal plants, backed by a long-lasting traditional medicine and the cultural identity of its ethnic communities. Together, they form the base for wellness tourism products that are both competitive and distinctly Vietnamese.

Visitors travel by boat to admire the cajuput forest landscape during the flood season at the Tram Chim tourism site in Dong Thap province. (Photo: VNA)

Dong Thap parlays flood season into tourism opportunity

At the Tram Chim tourism site, part of Tram Chim National Park in Tram Chim commune, visitors can try fishing with nets and hooks, setting traps and dismantling brush piles to catch field rats from August to November, the peak flood season.

The national travel conference in Quang Ninh city on September 24, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s travel sector shifts focus towards quality, value chains

The conference served as an important forum to assess changes and bottlenecks facing the tourism sector, while identifying breakthrough solutions to realise the goal of making tourism a key economic sector, as set out in Politburo Resolution No. 26-NQ/TW and Government Resolution No. 263/NQ-CP.