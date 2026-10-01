Coffee beneath an “upside-down” town: A surreal stop in Phu Quoc

With an entire town recreated on its ceiling, sweeping sunset views and a vantage point for watching fireworks after dark, Apollo Cafe in Phu Quoc offers more than a photogenic backdrop. Designed by Bill Bensley, the venue shows how a café can become an experience travellers deliberately build into their itinerary.

When architecture becomes the reason to visit a café

Some cafés are places travellers stumble upon because they happen to be nearby. Others become destinations in their own right - places visitors seek out, set aside an afternoon for, and even choose their seats in advance to experience a view they first came across on social media.

Sketch in London belongs firmly in the latter category. The Conduit Street venue weaves art into the dining experience, with spaces such as The Gallery and its distinctive egg-shaped bathroom pods becoming part of its visual identity. Details that might seem peripheral to the food itself can be exactly what sparks a traveller’s curiosity — and ultimately draws them to seek the place out.

Sketch is just one example of a broader shift in how diners decide where to go. According to OpenTable’s Dining Trends 2026 report, 58% of Americans surveyed said a venue’s potential to look appealing on Instagram or TikTok was an important consideration, while 54% said they would be willing to pay more for a dining experience with a distinctive atmosphere. Although the figures reflect the US market, they point to a notable trend across the food and beverage industry: the setting itself is playing an increasingly influential role in where customers choose to dine.

The figures reflect the US market, but they point to a wider trend in the food and beverage industry: the setting itself is carrying increasing weight in customers’ decisions.

A café, then, may become known for its design before visitors have even looked at the menu. But to become a true “destination café” — somewhere people actively seek out as part of their travels — it needs to deliver an experience that lives up to the initial curiosity.

A striking photo opportunity may get people through the door. What happens afterwards determines whether the visit becomes memorable.

In Phu Quoc, Apollo Cafe plays out this idea against an already visually rich backdrop. Sunset Town, on the island’s southern coast, is defined by Mediterranean-inspired architecture, Kiss Bridge and evening entertainment accompanied by fireworks.

In a destination already filled with views to admire and experiences competing for visitors’ time, a café needs a strong identity to stand out.

Apollo creates one with a concept that immediately invites a second look: taking the town outside its windows and placing it on the ceiling.

An “upside-down” town with sunset and fireworks views

Set on Apollo Square at the heart of Sunset Town, developed by Sun Group, Apollo Cafe bears the distinctive creative imprint of Bill Bensley.

Known for his imaginative and theatrical spaces, Bensley turns the familiar landscape on its head. Architectural elements inspired by Sunset Town are recreated across the café’s ceiling, creating what the venue calls an “Upside-Down Sunset Town”.

Under Bill Bensley’s creative direction, architectural details from Sunset Town have been recreated across the ceiling of Apollo Cafe, giving rise to its distinctive “Upside-Down Sunset Town” concept.

Step inside and visitors find an entire town seemingly suspended above their seats.

The clock tower they may have passed while strolling through Sunset Town suddenly appears somewhere entirely unexpected overhead, transforming something familiar into an element of surprise. It gives visitors a reason to look up, linger over the details and search for the best angle from which to capture the inverted scene.

In this way, the architecture becomes more than décor; it becomes an experience with a narrative.

The visual novelty draws attention, while the connection to the surrounding town gives Apollo a sense of place. A photograph taken here can capture both the design concept and a memory of the destination the visitor is exploring.

But the Apollo experience is designed to continue after the phone has been put away.

Its Coffee Mixology menu extends the creative concept into the drinks, combining coffee with tropical fruits and herbs to offer a broader range of flavours. French pastries, including croissants and patisserie, provide options for a light bite and can easily turn a quick coffee stop into a leisurely afternoon rendezvous.

Private cocoon-like booths offer guests a quieter, more secluded space away from the bustle of Sunset Town.

The combination also highlights the role food and beverage play in an experience-led venue. Drinks and pastries need to give guests a reason to settle in, talk and enjoy the café long after the initial excitement of exploring the design has passed.

Private areas designed as cocoon-like booths, themselves featuring distinctive architectural details, offer another option for guests looking for a moment of quiet amid the energy of the surrounding town.

As sunset approaches, visitors can linger over a coffee while the light shifts across Sunset Town’s rooftops rather than simply stopping for photographs before moving on.

The interior delivers the surprise; the landscape outside provides the sense of calm and another reason to stay.

After dark, strategically positioned seats at Apollo also offer views of the fireworks from the Kiss of the Sea show. An afternoon coffee can therefore flow naturally into Phu Quoc’s evening entertainment, with the night sky becoming an extension of the experience.

From Apollo Cafe, guests can take in fireworks from the Kiss of the Sea and Symphony of the Sea shows.

That is an advantage difficult to create through interior design alone.

Apollo can draw on the changing character of its surroundings throughout the day: a daytime visit to explore the architecture, a late-afternoon stop to watch the sunset, or an evening seat overlooking a sky illuminated by fireworks. Each offers a different experience within the same venue.

For a relatively new café brand, these tangible experiences may be its most persuasive introduction.

Travellers may not have heard of Apollo before arriving in Phu Quoc. But a café where a clock tower hangs from the ceiling and a balcony opens onto evening fireworks is unusual enough to spark curiosity — and perhaps earn a place on their Phu Quoc itinerary./.