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Vietnam climbs seven places in global tourism development index

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has released the Travel & Tourism Development Index (TTDI) 2026. Vietnam scored 4.15 points, ranking 52nd among 110 economies, up seven places from 2024 and 11 places from 2019.

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