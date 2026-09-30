Hanoi targets higher rural incomes by 2030

Hanoi steps up targeted investment promotion to deepen global value chain engagement
Hanoi is moving from broad-based investment promotion towards targeted efforts focusing on projects and corporations with strong leadership capacity and potential to create spillover effects. For 2026-2030, it aims to attract 10 multinational corporations to establish executive offices, research and development (R&D) centres, innovation centres or regional service centres, helping build an technology and innovation ecosystem with international competitiveness.