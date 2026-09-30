Politics

Top leader calls for proactive approach to national security

The Central Public Security Party Committee must play a core advisory role and accelerate the implementation of resolutions, conclusions and plans already adopted, he said, stressing that the key task now was to speed up implementation and produce concrete results, said top leader To Lam.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at a meeting to review the performance of the Central Public Security Party Committee and the Ministry of Public Security in the third quarter and the first nine months of 2026. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at a meeting to review the performance of the Central Public Security Party Committee and the Ministry of Public Security in the third quarter and the first nine months of 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam has called on the Central Public Security Party Committee and the Ministry of Public Security to shift strongly from “responding to security threats” to “effective forecasting, prevention and shaping.”

Speaking at a meeting to review the performance of the Central Public Security Party Committee and the Ministry of Public Security in the third quarter and the first nine months of 2026, and set out key tasks for the remainder of the year in Hanoi on September 30, the Party and State leader stressed that the “proactive security” approach must be applied consistently across all public security work.

He recognised the public security forces’ efforts and achievements since the beginning of the year, particularly in the third quarter. He highlighted their role in setting an example in implementing Party guidelines and resolutions and their efforts to translate these into concrete results.

Among the key outcomes, the public security sector advised the Party Central Committee to issue two resolutions on the National Security Strategy and on building a disciplined, safe, civilised, harmonious and developed society. These were the first central-level resolutions specifically addressing the building of such a society, he noted.

"All key security and public order targets and indicators were met or exceeded, national security was firmly maintained, and no unexpected or unforeseen situations were allowed to arise," he said.

Crime related to social order fell by 12.09%, while significant results were achieved in the fight against corruption, wastefulness and negative practices, as well as drug-related crimes, online fraud and intellectual property offenses, he added.

The meeting reviews the performance of the Central Public Security Party Committee and the Ministry of Public Security in the third quarter and the first nine months of 2026. (Photo: VNA)

The meeting reviews the performance of the Central Public Security Party Committee and the Ministry of Public Security in the third quarter and the first nine months of 2026. (Photo: VNA)

The leader called for stronger strategic research, forecasting and early warning capacity, with risks identified at their inception and dealt with early, from afar and at their source.

The Central Public Security Party Committee must play a core advisory role and accelerate the implementation of resolutions, conclusions and plans already adopted, he said, stressing that the key task now was to speed up implementation and produce concrete results.

General Secretary and President Lam also urged the sector to focus on emerging and complex security and public-order issues and make clear progress in building a modern, multi-layered people-based security posture.

He called for decisive implementation of the roadmap to strengthen human security and urged the public security sector to quickly demonstrate its role as the standing body of the Central Steering Committee on the development of science and technology, innovation and digital transformation.

The leader asked the sector to ensure clear progress and concrete results in implementing Resolution No. 57 on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation, while making every effort to build a revolutionary, regular, elite and modern public security force./.

VNA
#public security #security threats #national security #Central Public Security Party Committee #Ministry of Public Security
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