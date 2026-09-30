Politics

National Assembly Standing Committee concludes sixth session

At the second session, the NA is expected to consider and adopt 38 laws and seven resolutions containing normative legal provisions.

An overview of the closing of the National Assembly Standing Committee's sixth session (Photo: VNA)
An overview of the closing of the National Assembly Standing Committee's sixth session (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee concluded its sixth session on the morning of September 30 after six days of work.

In his closing remarks, NA President Tran Thanh Man noted that the session considered 36 items, including a review of the first extraordinary session and a second discussion on preparations for the second sitting of the legislature.

It adopted a resolution on the 2027 legislative programme and three others within its jurisdiction, while focusing on 29 draft laws and resolutions to be submitted to the second meeting, two of which had been discussed at the legislature's first extraordinary session.

He asked agencies to urgently incorporate all opinions agreed upon at the session and finalise the relevant contents, ensuring their quality and sending them to NA deputies on schedule for the second session. He particularly called for draft laws to be thoroughly completed and revised, with their provisions made rigorous, scientific and feasible.

He stressed the need to review the consistency and coherence among draft laws, particularly as many provisions directly related to one another are being amended or supplemented at the same time, so as to prevent duplication and overlap.

Each draft law must be considered within the overall legal system, while the results of the comprehensive review of legal documents should be effectively utilised. Agencies must carefully review provisions that are closely interrelated to ensure that an amendment to one provision does not create legal gaps, overlaps or differing interpretations in implementation.

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NA President Tran Thanh Man delivers the closing remark (Photo: VNA)

Regarding reports and other contents to be submitted to the NA, the leader asked relevant agencies to conduct a final thorough review of the quality of the dossiers. Matters falling under the responsibility of the submitting agencies must be finalised and a unified approach reached before they are submitted to the NA, he said.

For the 2027 legislative programme, NA President called for its immediate implementation, stressing that registering a draft law in the programme must be regarded as a commitment by the responsible agency to its progress and quality, rather than simply adding another item to a list.

The leader said the NA Standing Committee organised a conference of full-time NA deputies, where 17 draft laws were discussed, with 78 comments made.

A resolution on specific mechanisms and policies for tourism development was added, while a draft law amending and supplementing several articles of the Law on Natural Resources Tax was withdrawn.

As a result, at the second session, the NA is expected to consider and adopt 38 laws and seven resolutions containing normative legal provisions. The workload is very substantial.

The fourth meeting of the Party Central Committee is also scheduled to take place in October. The NA President asked agencies to proactively provide advice and make preparations at an early stage so that matters falling under the NA’s jurisdiction can be submitted for consideration in a timely manner, promptly institutionalising major policies and orientations to be decided by the meeting.

He also urged agencies to urgently incorporate all opinions from the Party Central Committee to finalise socio-economic and State budget-related contents for consideration by the NA Standing Committee before they are submitted to the legislature.

Noting that very little time remains to prepare for the second session, the NA leader asked agencies to work with the greatest urgency during the final stretch, while strictly avoiding a perfunctory approach./.


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