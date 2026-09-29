Politics

☀️ Morning digest on September 29

A meeting exploring ways science and technology, innovation and digital transformation can contribute more to socio-economic growth; the opening of the Asia-Pacific Dialogue on Heritage and Authenticity; and Vietnam winning a bronze medal in the men's sepak takraw at ASIAD 2026 are among news highlights on September 28 evening.

☀️ Morning digest on September 29

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

– General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam has called for continued, coordinated refinement of laws governing the prevention and settlement of civil and administrative disputes and the enforcement of judgments.

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General Secretary and President To Lam chairs the meeting in Hanoi on September 28, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

At a working session with the Party Central Committee's Commission for Internal Affairs and relevant agencies in Hanoi on September 28, General Secretary and President Lam told Party committees, organisations and their heads to keep a close watch on direction and move quickly to spot prolonged backlogs and loopholes that invite violations and misconduct. Read full story

– Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has asked the Ministry of Science and Technology (MST) and relevant ministries and agencies to continue proposing, appraising, approving and implementing strategic technology development tasks in accordance with regulations, ensuring that each task creates value and makes a substantive contribution to socio-economic growth.

The Prime Minister made the request while chairing an online thematic meeting on September 28 to explore ways science and technology, innovation and digital transformation can contribute more effectively to socio-economic growth and reviewing progress in the third quarter of 2026. Read full story

– Politburo member and National Assembly (NA) President Tran Thanh Man, who is also Secretary of the NA Party Committee, on September 28 chaired a meeting of the standing board of the committee to discuss personnel work and several other important matters.

The standing board discussed the number of deputy heads of departments under the NA’s Council of Ethnic Affairs, committees, and Office, as well as advisory agencies of the Party Committee; personnel-related policies; and the supplementation of the 2026 planning for leadership and management personnel. Read full story

– Government Inspector-General Nguyen Quoc Doan hosted a welcoming ceremony and held talks with Cambodian Minister of Inspection Sok Soken in Hanoi on September 28.

Doan said Vietnam–Cambodia ties, built on the motto of "good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability", have been nurtured by generations of leaders and people and are an invaluable asset to both nations. Bilateral inspection cooperation carries particular significance as the two countries work to follow the agreements reached by their leaders and prepare to mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties (June 24) next year. Read full story

–The Asia-Pacific Dialogue on Heritage and Authenticity opened in Hanoi on September 28, bringing together around 250 Vietnamese and international delegates to discuss ways to preserve heritage while promoting sustainable development.

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Participants in the Asia-Pacific Dialogue on Heritage and Authenticity pose for a group photo. (Photo: VNA)

The five-day dialogue, jointly organised by the Vietnam National Commission for UNESCO, UNESCO, the Hanoi People’s Committee and the Ninh Binh People’s Committee, is being held in Hanoi and Ninh Binh from September 27 to October 1. Read full story

– Vietnam snapped a two-day medal drought as its men's sepak takraw team took bronze at the 2026 ASIAD, lifting the delegation's haul to 19 medals, including one gold, one silver and 17 bronzes.

In the men's regu event, Nguyen Van Nhan, Ngo Thanh Long and Luong Cong Minh failed to upset Thailand in the semifinals. Outplayed by a steadier opponent that controlled the match, Vietnam lost 0-2 and settled for bronze, its 17th at ASIAD 2026. Read full story

– The Vietnamese chess teams made a strong impression at the FIDE Chess Olympiad 2026, which concluded on September 27, with the women’s team finishing in the overall Top 10 for the first time and the Open team winning a Group B gold medal, according to the Vietnam Chess Federation.

The competition in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, brought together 202 teams in the Open’s section and 189 in the Women’s section, making it one of the most important team events organised by the International Chess Federation (FIDE). Vietnam competed with a combination of experienced players and young talents who have been making steady progress in their careers. Read full story./.

VNA
#morning digest #socio-economic growth #Asia-Pacific Dialogue on Heritage and Authenticity #sepak takraw #ASIAD 2026
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