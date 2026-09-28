Politics

Vietnamese, Cambodian inspectors reinforce collaboration

The Government Inspectorate of Vietnam broadly accepted the Cambodian ministry's proposals to maintain, renew and make more effective regular meetings between professional units and training establishments, and increase exchanges of senior, expert and specialised working-group delegations.

Officials at the talks between the Government Inspectorate of Vietnam and the Cambodian Ministry of Inspection in Hanoi on September 28, 2026 (Photo: VNA)
Officials at the talks between the Government Inspectorate of Vietnam and the Cambodian Ministry of Inspection in Hanoi on September 28, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Government Inspector-General Nguyen Quoc Doan hosted a welcoming ceremony and held talks with Cambodian Minister of Inspection Sok Soken in Hanoi on September 28.

Doan said Vietnam–Cambodia ties, built on the motto of "good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability", have been nurtured by generations of leaders and people and are an invaluable asset to both nations. Bilateral inspection cooperation carries particular significance as the two countries work to follow the agreements reached by their leaders and prepare to mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties (June 24) next year.

He called the talks a chance to share experience in directing inspection work, receiving citizens and settling complaints and denunciations, a step that will deepen bilateral cooperation and foster ties between the two States.

Sok Soken, in reply, pointed to the long history of relations and close friendship between Cambodia and Vietnam, saying the 60th anniversary next year will give both sides an opportunity to celebrate together, consolidate ties and reaffirm their commitment to friendship and cooperation across various fields.

He praised bilateral inspection cooperation, which has run continuously since 2005. His ministry now performs four core functions, including inspection; monitoring law enforcement; receiving, reviewing and settling complaints and denunciations; and legal education and dissemination, including public forums.

According to him, the ministry is bolstering all of these areas while stepping up the drafting of legal documents, institutional capacity building, cooperation and the adoption of digital technologies.

Doan said Vietnam's inspection sector has streamlined its organisation in line with the policy of slimming down the State apparatus, aiming for better efficiency and effectiveness. The system now runs uniformly on two levels, the Government Inspectorate and provincial-level inspectorates, with inspection bodies retained in the People's Army, the People's Public Security force, the State Bank of Vietnam, the cipher sector and other bodies established under international treaties.

One year into the new model, the apparatus has stabilised quickly and markedly improved its performance, he noted.

Beyond restructuring, the Government Inspectorate has overhauled its management methods, accelerated decentralisation and delegation of authority, refined the institutional framework, and improved the quality of inspections and the handling of complaints and denunciations. Inspection work has shifted sharply from dealing with consequences to prevention, early warning and risk control, and from broad-based inspections to targeted ones driven by data and risk assessments.

In the first nine months of 2026, the sector reviewed and cut 78% of the year's planned inspections, freeing resources for areas more prone to corruption, wastefulness and other misconduct, the host added.

On future cooperation, Doan said the Government Inspectorate of Vietnam broadly accepts the Cambodian ministry's proposals to maintain, renew and make more effective regular meetings between professional units and training establishments, and increase exchanges of senior, expert and specialised working-group delegations.

The two sides also agreed to keep sharing experience in inspection, citizen reception, complaint and denunciation settlement, and other areas of common interest. They will also create opportunities for officials, civil servants and trainees from the Cambodian ministry to come to Vietnam for study, research, experience sharing and capacity-building courses./.

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