Politics

☕ Afternoon briefing on September 28

The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

☕ Afternoon briefing on September 28

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam on September 28 called for urgent and fundamental improvements in law enforcement, stressing that legislation and its enforcement must form a unified whole and ultimately serve development, protect legitimate rights and interests, and strengthen public trust.

Chairing the September meeting of the Standing Board of the central steering committee on institution improvement and law enforcement, which also saw the attendance of Politburo members: Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and Standing Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu, General Secretary and President Lam said the effectiveness of lawmaking and enforcement should be measured by the removal of bottlenecks, lower compliance costs, better mobilisation of resources, stronger discipline and the effective protection of the legitimate rights and interests of people and businesses. Read full story

- National Assembly (NA) President Tran Thanh Man emphasised on September 28 that legislative work must focus on policy quality rather than the number of legal provisions, with laws designed to address practical problems, remove bottlenecks and create favourable conditions for development.

He made the remarks while chairing the first conference of full-time deputies of the 16th-tenure NA, which discussed 17 important draft laws expected to be submitted to the legislature at its second session. Read full story

- The key message of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s address at the High-Level General Debate of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 81) was a call for countries to share responsibility for steering global change towards peace, cooperation and development, in line with the UN Charter and international law and in the practical interests of people, said an expert from the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee.

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), Dr. Dang Vu Canh Linh, Deputy Director of the Institute for Training, Fostering Cadres and Scientific Research under the VFF Central Committee, said the message was particularly relevant amid the profound changes, intensifying competition and uncertainties facing the world. Read full story

- In a world of rapid and complex change, Vietnam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation, diversification and proactive, active international integration is expanding the country’s space for cooperation and enhancing the country’s standing and strength.

From bilateral relations to multilateral forums, and from the economy, science and technology to defence, security and people-to-people diplomacy, practical developments show that this policy is being translated into increasingly concrete outcomes.Speaking at the Foreign Policy Association (FPA) of the US recently, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President To Lam stressed that “trust built over decades must continue to be nurtured through concrete cooperation results that people in both countries can feel in their daily lives”. Read full story

- Vietnam has set targets for cultural industries to contribute 7% of GDP and for Vietnam to develop five to 10 national cultural-industry brands in promising sectors such as film, performing arts, cultural tourism, design and fashion by 2030.

The goals are part of the Politburo’s Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW, dated January 7, 2026, on developing Vietnamese culture in the new era. Read full story

- Foreign investment in real estate reached 5.32 billion USD in the first eight months of the year, ranking second among sectors attracting foreign direct investment (FDI). At the same time, rising investment in manufacturing is creating additional demand for industrial parks, ready-built factories, logistics facilities and housing.

Notably, real estate FDI does not stand alone. Behind these capital flows is the expansion of manufacturing, trade and infrastructure, which directly generates demand for industrial land, factories, warehouses, offices and housing for workers. Read full story

- The application of digital technology and artificial intelligence (AI) is creating new ways to manage destinations, reach markets and provide tourism services, with visitor experiences placed at the centre of the digital transformation process, said insiders.

Bui Thanh Tu, Marketing Director of Bestprice Travel, said treating data as an asset and applying AI to specific business needs have produced concrete results in the company’s travel operations. Read full story

- Vietnam is seeking to tap the multi-trillion-dollar global Halal market, but turning potential into export growth will require businesses to bridge gaps in certification, deep processing, supply chains and market-specific requirements.

With around 2 billion Muslims across more than 110 countries, the Halal market is expanding beyond food into cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, fashion, logistics, finance and tourism. Read full story

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Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park receives two honours at the World Travel Awards 2026 ceremony. (Photo: VNA)


- Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park in the central province of Quang Tri has won two honours at the World Travel Awards 2026 for Asia, Oceania and the Indian Ocean, held in the Maldives on September 27.

According to the park's management board, it was named Asia's Leading National Park 2026 and Vietnam's Leading Nature Destination 2026. The awards reaffirm the destination's international appeal, underpinned by its distinctive karst landscapes, spectacular cave and underground river systems, and rich biodiversity./. Read full story

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