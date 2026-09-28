Politics

Vietnam, Algeria look back on history, enduring friendship

The film revisited important milestones in Vietnam-Algeria relations, highlighting similarities in the two countries’ struggles for national independence.

A high-level political delegation of the Vietnam People's Army, Algerian military officers and Vietnamese expatriates in Algeria are watching the documentary (Photo: VNA)
A high-level political delegation of the Vietnam People's Army, Algerian military officers and Vietnamese expatriates in Algeria are watching the documentary (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A documentary screened in Algeria on September 27 spotlighted Vietnam and Algeria's shared history of struggling for national independence, as well as the solidarity and mutual support that have laid a special foundation for friendship between the two countries and peoples.

The programme, jointly organised by Vietnamese and Algerian agencies, featured a documentary highlighting the formation and development of friendship and solidarity between the two countries, peoples and revolutionary movements, with a focus on their shared history and mutual support. Gen. Nguyen Trong Nghia, Director of the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA), who is on a working visit to Algeria, attended the event.

The film revisited important milestones in Vietnam-Algeria relations, highlighting similarities in the two countries’ struggles for national independence.

Both Vietnam and Algeria endured long and arduous struggles against colonialism to regain independence and freedom. The history of the two nations was shaped by the sacrifices of generations, patriotism, and the determination to secure independence, as well as solidarity among those who shared the aspiration for self-determination and control of their own destinies.

The documentary also highlighted the support and assistance provided by the two governments and peoples during wartime and the subsequent process of national reconstruction. Such solidarity has provided a special foundation for Vietnam-Algeria relations, extending beyond conventional diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Vietnam’s struggle against colonialism and imperialism was portrayed as an important milestone in the global movement for national independence. The experience, solidarity and mutual support among peoples that fought against colonialism helped shape special international relationships, including that between Vietnam and Algeria.

Addressing the event, Nghia stressed that present generations have a responsibility to inherit and uphold the valuable traditions shaped by the two peoples’ historical struggles. He called on Vietnamese officials and the Vietnamese community in Algeria to stay proactive and creative and make practical contributions to strengthening and promoting the friendship between the two countries.

He also encouraged young people of Vietnamese origin in Algeria to return to Vietnam to learn about the country’s history, culture and national roots.

As part of the programme, the Vietnamese delegation visited the Algerian Army Museum.

The visit gave the Vietnamese delegation a deeper understanding of Algeria’s struggle for independence and underscored the similarities in the revolutionary histories of the two countries. Rooted in shared histories of sacrifice and patriotism, the special friendship between Vietnam and Algeria provides a foundation for further strengthening political trust, expanding cooperation and looking towards the future./.

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