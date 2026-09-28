Politics

Chief legislator chairs meeting of NA Party Committee’s standing board

The meeting approved a plan to develop the project on reviewing the 2013 Constitution and studying and proposing comprehensive amendments to the Constitution.

National Assembly (NA) President Tran Thanh Man chairs a meeting of the NA Party Committee’s standing board to discuss personnel work and several other important matters. (Photo: VNA)
National Assembly (NA) President Tran Thanh Man chairs a meeting of the NA Party Committee’s standing board to discuss personnel work and several other important matters. (Photo: VNA)


Hanoi (VNA) – Politburo member and National Assembly (NA) President Tran Thanh Man, who is also Secretary of the NA Party Committee, on September 28 chaired a meeting of the standing board of the committee to discuss personnel work and several other important matters.

The standing board discussed the number of deputy heads of departments under the NA’s Council of Ethnic Affairs, committees, and Office, as well as advisory agencies of the Party Committee; personnel-related policies; and the supplementation of the 2026 planning for leadership and management personnel.

It also focused on the assessment of leadership and management personnel for the third quarter of 2026.

The meeting approved a plan to develop the project on reviewing the 2013 Constitution and studying and proposing comprehensive amendments to the Constitution./.

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#NA President Tran Thanh Man #NA Party Committee #personnel work
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