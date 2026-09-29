Politics

Vietnam shares inspection experience with FRELIMO Party delegation

On September 29, Politburo member and Head of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Inspection Commission Tran Sy Thanh held talks with the delegation.

Head of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for Inspection Tran Sy Thanh (R) and Head of FRELIMO Central Committee's Inspection Commission Ana Comoana. (Photo: VNA)
Head of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for Inspection Tran Sy Thanh (R) and Head of FRELIMO Central Committee's Inspection Commission Ana Comoana. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - A delegation of the Mozambique Liberation Front (FRELIMO) Party, led by Head of FRELIMO Central Committee's Inspection Commission Ana Comoana, is paying a working trip to Vietnam from September 28 - October 2.

On September 29, Politburo member and Head of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for Inspection Tran Sy Thanh held talks with the delegation.

Thanh said the trip holds significance and extends a run of high-level delegation exchanges between the two Parties in 2025, a milestone year for both Parties, countries and Vietnam-Mozambique ties.

He praised Mozambique’s gains under FRELIMO leadership and wished the Party’s 13th National Congress, set for 2027, success. He said FRELIMO’s traditions and governing experience should keep leading Mozambicans to greater accomplishments, sustainable development and a constructive role in regional peace, stability and prosperity.

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At the talks between the two delegations (Photo: VNA)

Calling Mozambique and FRELIMO a priority partner for Vietnam and the CPV in Africa, Thanh proposed continued delegation exchanges at all levels, especially at high level and those between central Party commissions, to further strengthen traditional friendship and sound cooperation between the two Parties and countries.

Comoana said FRELIMO always values its friendship, solidarity and close ties with Vietnam dating to its days as a national liberation movement, and thanked the Vietnamese Party, State and people for their support to the Mozambican counterparts over the past years.

She congratulated Vietnam on the success of its 14th National Party Congress and praised the country’s achievements under CPV leadership. The trip shows FRELIMO’s determination to consolidate and further deepen close, fraternal ties between the two Parties and countries, she said, adding that Mozambique wants to learn from Vietnam’s experience in building a clean and strong Party.

The two officials shared experience in Party inspection, supervision and discipline. Thanh said inspection and supervision will remain the CPV’s key leadership method and function in the 14th National Party Congress tenure, as well as a tool to control power, fight corruption, wastefulness and negative practices, prevent violations and maintain discipline and order within the political system.

A new approach is that inspection and supervision should not only detect and handle violations after they occur, but also be involved from the outset in rolling out guidelines and resolutions, promptly warn of risks and identify shortcomings in mechanisms and policies, thereby helping create conditions for development while protecting dynamic and creative officials who dare to think, act and take responsibility for the common good.

With FRELIMO stepping up Party building, rectification, supervision and discipline, Comoana said Thanh’s experience sharing is highly valuable and an important reference for the FRELIMO Central Committee's Inspection Commission in carrying out its tasks. She described Vietnam as one of Mozambique’s important and trusted partners for learning and sharing experience in this field.

Also on the same day, the delegation held a working session with Standing Deputy Head of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Hoang Trung Dung.

Dung shared experience in preparing personnel work for the 14th National Party Congress, saying that it must ensure the Party’s leadership, uphold principles, discipline and order while expanding democracy, and be conducted in a scientific, systematic, impartial, objective and comprehensive manner.

Comoana hailed the host’s experience as valuable and useful lessons for Party and personnel building, particularly as FRELIMO prepares for its 13th National Party Congress.

The FRELIMO delegation is scheduled to work with Ninh Binh provincial Party Committee and visit several economic, cultural and historical sites in Hanoi./.

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