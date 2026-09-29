Vietnam, Lithuania work to deepen ties, expand cooperation

​Vilnius (VNA) – Vietnam and Lithuania are seeking to deepen political trust and expand cooperation in trade, investment, technology, energy and education, as National Assembly Vice President Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Doan Anh paid an official visit to Lithuania from September 27-29.

The visit marked the first by a Vietnamese NA leader to Lithuania and came ahead of the 35th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2027. It also followed Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda’s visit to Vietnam in June 2025.

During the visit, Anh held talks with Lithuanian Speaker of Parliament Juozas Olekas and met with First Deputy Speaker Domas Griskevicius and Chairman of the Committee for Foreign Affairs Remigijus Motuzas. He also met the Vietnamese Embassy's officials and representatives of the Vietnamese community and visited energy company KN Energies.

At the talks with Olekas, Anh affirmed Vietnam attaches importance to its traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Lithuania, conveying NA President Tran Thanh Man’s invitation to Olekas to visit Vietnam.

The Vietnamese official suggested the two sides uphold the outcomes of high-level visits and contacts to expand cooperation in trade, investment, science and technology, education, tourism and people-to-people ties. He said the two legislatures should help turn political commitments into practical cooperation through legislation and oversight.

Olekas spoke highly of Vietnam’s development achievements and backed greater parliamentary cooperation, particularly in digital transformation, green development and innovation. On this occasion, Lithuania also announced the formation of a Lithuania-Vietnam parliamentary friendship group.

Both sides highlighted the potential for closer cooperation in high technology, digital transformation, clean energy, education and training, while supporting stronger links between businesses, research institutions and young people.

On economic ties, Anh urged the two countries to make full use of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), facilitate trade and investment, and advance negotiations on a double taxation avoidance agreement.

He also called on Lithuania to support the early ratification of the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) by remaining EU members and contribute to efforts to remove the European Commission’s “yellow card” warning on Vietnamese seafood, as Lithuania prepares to assume the rotating EU presidency in the first half of 2027.

At KN Energies, Anh welcomed its cooperation memorandum with Vietnam’s Indel Petro and encouraged the two sides to explore LNG infrastructure, technology transfer, management expertise and human resources training.

KN Energies' representative expressed readiness to share international experience and join energy infrastructure projects in Vietnam.

The Vietnamese delegation also met representatives of the Vietnamese community in Lithuania, encouraging them to preserve national identity, integrate into the host society and serve as a bridge between the two countries./.

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