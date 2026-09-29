Politics

Full-time deputies press for quality as 17 draft laws head to NA's second session

Chien said the conference, the first of the tenure, showed the value of full-time deputies in scrutinising policies against real-world conditions and flagging unresolved issues before the bills reach the floor.

NA Standing Vice President Do Van Chien speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)
NA Standing Vice President Do Van Chien speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The first conference of full-time deputies to the 16th National Assembly (NA) ended two days of discussion on 17 draft laws in Hanoi on September 29, setting up the bills for submission to the legislature's second session.

In his closing speech, NA Standing Vice President Do Van Chien praised deputies for their careful study and frank, well-argued input, and credited the Government, NA agencies and other bodies with their preparations and involvement.

Chien said the conference, the first of the tenure, showed the value of full-time deputies in scrutinising policies against real-world conditions and flagging unresolved issues before the bills reach the floor.

He said the event's success should be measured less by the number of opinions voiced than by how far they sharpened understanding of issues where theoretical and practical disagreements persist. The debate also gave the Government further grounds to steer drafting agencies, and the NA Standing Committee to guide reviewing bodies, in finalising documents on time and to a high standard for the second session.

The conference met NA President Tran Thanh Man’s call at the opening to maintain quality despite a heavy workload and tight schedule. He emphasised that laws should be simple to understand, remember, and enforce, while also reducing compliance costs.

Chien instructed the NA Secretary General and Chairman of the NA Office to compile all deputies' opinions and forward them to the Government and relevant agencies. The Government, in turn, should direct drafters to study them thoroughly, adopt as many sound suggestions as possible, and explain clearly why others were rejected.

He also urged ongoing reviews to ensure the bills are constitutional and legal, align with existing laws, account for compliance costs, consider enforcement resources and conditions, and follow rules on decentralisation and delegation of authority.

Streamlining administrative procedures, Chien said, must be paired with accountability, oversight of how power is exercised, and the fight against corruption, wastefulness and negative phenomena.

Reviewing agencies, working with the NA's Council for Ethnic Affairs and NA committees, should maintain their independence, critical scrutiny and responsibility, and state their stances plainly on each major policy, especially where views remain split, he said.

Chien also requested deputies to keep engaging with drafting and reviewing agencies, faithfully convey voters' views, and come prepared with quality contributions to the second session./.

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