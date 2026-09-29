☕ Afternoon briefing on September 29

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



– General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam attended a groundbreaking ceremony for a project on conservation, restoration and rehabilitation of Kinh Thien Palace at the World Heritage Site of Thang Long Imperial Citadel in Hanoi on September 29.



Within this space, Kinh Thien was the principal palace of the Forbidden City of Thang Long under the Le Dynasty (1428 -1789). According to the Dai Viet Su Ky Toan Thu (The Complete Annals of Dai Viet), construction began in 1428 under King Le Thai To and was completed under King Le Thanh Tong (1442–1497), on the foundations of principal palaces dating back to the Ly and Tran dynasties. It was the centre of political power and royal ceremonies, where the court held audiences, conducted major ceremonies and received envoys. It was also the highest symbol of the national power of Dai Viet from the 15th to the 18th centuries. Read full story



– Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung has requested the urgent selection and development of national key laboratories based on their capacity, practical needs and potential to reach high standards, with a focus on strategic technology fields under Decision No. 1483/QD-TTg.



At a meeting on September 29, the Deputy PM asked the Ministry of Science and Technology and relevant agencies to review all key laboratories that have been operating for 10-15 years, identifying those requiring further investment, upgrading, shared use or other solutions. Read full story



– Standard Chartered forecasts Vietnam’s GDP to grow 8.7% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2026 in its latest report, up slightly from 8.4% in the second quarter, supported by industrial production, trade and domestic demand, although external uncertainties remain.

Exports are estimated to increase 27.2% year-on-year in Q3. (Photo: VNA)

September economic indicators are expected to reflect continued improvements in manufacturing and trade. Industrial production is forecast to rise 13.2% year-on-year, while trade activity is expected to remain positive throughout the quarter. Read full story



– The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) has approved a plan to develop outlet models in Vietnam through 2030, with a vision to 2045, aiming to create shopping, tourism and experience destinations, stimulate consumption, develop trade and services, and enhance the competitiveness of the domestic retail market.



Under the plan, Vietnam aims to establish at least one outlet model by 2030, gradually complete the relevant legal framework and integrate outlet development into the master plans and development schemes of localities with potential. Read full story



– The agricultural sector aims to earn 18 billion USD from exports of agro-forestry-fishery products in the final three months of 2026, requiring monthly shipments of nearly 6 billion USD to achieve the annual target of at least 74 billion USD.



At a conference held on September 28 to review third-quarter performance and launch tasks for the fourth quarter, representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment said the ministry is focusing on measures to meet growth and export targets in the final months of the year. Read full story



– The Vietnamese women’s sepak takraw team defeated the Philippines 2–0 in the women’s doubles final, securing the second gold medal for the Vietnamese sports delegation at the 2026 Asian Games (ASIAD 2026).

From left: Nguyen Thi Khanh Ly, Nguyen Thi Thu Trang, and Le Thi Hong Lien of Vietnam celebrate the gold medal in the women’s doubles final of sepak takraw at ASIAD 2026 on September 29. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

The victory also marked the return of Vietnam’s women’s sepak takraw to the top of the ASIAD podium after a 20-year wait. Read full story./.