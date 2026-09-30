Politics

Vietnam, Bulgaria promote substantive agricultural cooperation

The Bulgarian side highlighted the potential for cooperation with Vietnam in agricultural trade, scientific research, training and technology transfer. Bulgaria expressed readiness to share experience in sustainable agriculture, forest management and development, combating illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, as well as crop cultivation, livestock farming and breeding climate-resilient plant varieties.

An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)
An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Bulgaria Nguyen Thi Minh Nguyet recently met with Bulgarian Minister of Agriculture and Food Plamen Abrovski in Sofia to discuss measures to strengthen agricultural cooperation and translate the two countries’ strategic partnership into concrete outcomes.

The Bulgarian side highlighted the potential for cooperation with Vietnam in agricultural trade, scientific research, training and technology transfer. Bulgaria expressed readiness to share experience in sustainable agriculture, forest management and development, combating illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, as well as crop cultivation, livestock farming and breeding climate-resilient plant varieties.

Bulgaria also highlighted its strengths in agricultural research and technology application and expressed interest in expanding exchanges of experts, PhD students and students between research institutes and universities of the two countries.

Nguyet stressed the need to build on the sound political ties and strategic partnership framework through practical cooperation programmes. She proposed strengthening links among government agencies, research institutes, universities and businesses, with a focus on areas such as plant varieties, post-harvest technology, livestock farming, veterinary medicine, sustainable fisheries, forestry, green agriculture and digital technology.

As an immediate step, she suggested organising online business-to-research institution matchmaking sessions to identify partners and specific cooperation needs, paving the way for field surveys and direct exchanges. She also asked Bulgaria to introduce research institutes, universities and experts whose expertise matches Vietnam’s needs.

The two sides discussed stronger cooperation in animal and plant quarantine, food safety and technical standards for agricultural products, which would help facilitate bilateral agricultural trade.

In science, technology and human resources training, the ambassador proposed expanding expert and PhD student exchanges, short-term training programmes and field study visits. She also suggested exploring suitable EU and international programmes and funding sources to support agricultural research, training and technology transfer.

Beyond ministerial and research-level cooperation, the ambassador proposed that Bulgaria introduce localities with strengths in agriculture, livestock farming, processing and agricultural technology to suitable Vietnamese localities. Based on practical needs, partners could develop pilot cooperation models involving specific businesses or research institutions.

She also called for more ministerial-level visits and working trips to facilitate direct exchanges among agencies, businesses and localities and identify new cooperation opportunities.

The meeting helped identify additional areas for agricultural cooperation as Vietnam and Bulgaria work to translate their strategic partnership into concrete results. Greater experience sharing, stronger science and technology links, human resources training and expanded agricultural trade are expected to provide fresh impetus to bilateral cooperation in the coming period./.



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#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #NQ10 #Vietnamese Ambassador to Bulgaria Nguyen Thi Minh Nguyet #Bulgarian Minister of Agriculture and Food Plamen Abrovski #Bulgaria #Vietnam-Bulgaria relations Bulgaria
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