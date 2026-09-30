Business

Quang Ninh leads nationwide growth in nine months

Quang Ninh's GRDP grew 15.04% in the third quarter, also leading the country.

Advanced, state-of-the-art machinery has been invested in by FDI enterprises operating in industrial and economic zones in Quang Ninh province. (Photo: VNA)
Advanced, state-of-the-art machinery has been invested in by FDI enterprises operating in industrial and economic zones in Quang Ninh province. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – Quang Ninh posted GRDP growth of 12.54% in the first nine months of 2026, the highest rate nationwide, according to the Statistics Office. Its GRDP grew 15.04% in the third quarter, also leading the country.

Industry, construction and services were the main growth drivers, with processing and manufacturing continuing to play a key role. All 12 major projects in the sector became operational as scheduled, with total investment reaching nearly 100 trillion VND (about 3.8 billion USD), up 17.4% year-on-year.

Public investment disbursement reached an estimated 16.342 trillion VND by the end of the third quarter, equivalent to 102% of the quarterly target and 84% of the full-year plan.

State budget revenue was estimated at 80.327 trillion VND in the first nine months, up 88.28% year-on-year and reaching 111.91% of the nine-month target.

Tourism and services also recorded strong growth. Quang Ninh welcomed an estimated 18.8 million visitors during the period, up 9.9% year-on-year, including around 4.21 million international arrivals, up 28%. Tourism revenue was estimated at 56.4 trillion VND, up 27.38%.

Alongside economic development, the province continued to focus on social welfare, cultural development, environmental protection and comprehensive digital transformation.

Quang Ninh has set a 2026 GRDP growth target of more than 13% and state budget revenue of 100 trillion VND. The provincial authorities have launched a 90-day campaign to accelerate the implementation of socioeconomic targets, with a focus on public investment disbursement, site clearance and major projects.

Authorities have also called for clearer assignment of responsibilities, timelines and expected results, together with stronger inspection and supervision, to address delays and complete the year’s targets./.

VNA
#Kỷ nguyên mới #KNM #Hệ giá trị Việt _2 #HNNG 33_2 #Quang Ninh #GRDP #economy #growth Quang Ninh
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