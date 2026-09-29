Business

HOSE warns of fake licences, contracts used to defraud investors

According to HOSE, scammers are illegally using its name, images and logo, while forging seals and signatures of SSC leaders to produce fraudulent documents containing false information about investment authorisations.

A customer conducts transactions at the headquarters of Bao Viet Securities Company. (Photo: VNA)
A customer conducts transactions at the headquarters of Bao Viet Securities Company. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE) has warned of a scam in which individuals impersonate the exchange and leaders of the State Securities Commission of Vietnam (SSC) to create fake documents and investment information to lure investors.

According to HOSE, scammers are illegally using its name, images and logo, while forging seals and signatures of SSC leaders to produce fraudulent documents containing false information about investment authorisations.

Among the fake materials is an “Investment package cooperation contract” bearing the HOSE logo, which calls for an investment of 76 million VND (over 2,920 USD) while promising returns of up to 1.368 billion VND. The contract, which promises to take effect 24 hours after participants begin receiving data, contains provisions on data provision, investment activities, processing fees and the responsibilities of the parties.

Another fraudulent document is formatted as a decision issued by a State management agency and uses the names of the Ministry of Finance and the SSC. It promotes fixed investment packages and promises to return 200% of the investment value if errors occur on the part of experts or the investment system.

Scammers have also created images of an application interface called “HOSE Invest with HOSE”, displaying investment packages, investor accounts, balances and profits. The interface includes information on investment packages, profits, money-transfer fees and account status, giving the appearance of a professional trading platform.

HOSE affirmed that it neither issued nor has any connection with the documents, contracts or application mentioned above. The exchange does not use such forms to license, certify or guarantee investment activities.

HOSE urged investors and the public to remain vigilant and not provide personal information, account details or one-time passwords (OTPs), or transfer money at the request of unverified individuals or organisations. Suspicious cases should be promptly reported to police and other competent authorities.

The exchange said it will coordinate with relevant agencies to verify, prevent and strictly handle organisations and individuals involved in impersonation and fraud, or exploiting the names of HOSE and State management agencies for illicit gain, in accordance with the law.

HOSE previously issued warnings about fake images and documents circulated on social media, including purported “Investment package operation decisions”, “Investment cooperation contracts” and business registration certificates linked to the exchange.

To obtain accurate information, HOSE recommends that investors rely only on announcements and disclosures published through its official channels, including its website (www.hsx.vn) and official Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/HochiminhStockExchange/)./.​

VNA
#Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange #fake documents #scams #State Securities Commission of Vietnam #Vietnam's stock market Ho Chi Minh City
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