Reference exchange rate down 3 VND on September 30

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,627 VND/USD on September 30, down 3 VND from the previous day.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,908 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,346 VND/USD.



The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks saw decreases from the September 29 trading session.



At 8:20 am, Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 25,780 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,160 VND/USD, both down 10 VND from the previous session./.

VNA