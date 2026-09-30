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An Giang tightens management of high-risk violators to combat IUU fishing

Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of An Giang province Ngo Cong Thuc asked relevant departments, agencies, forces and local authorities to manage all fishing vessels ineligible for operation, regularly update their status and anchorage locations, and ensure that no such vessels engage in fishing activities.

Fishing boats anchor before heading out to the sea. (Illustrative photo: VNA)
Fishing boats anchor before heading out to the sea. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

An Giang (VNA) – The Mekong Delta province of An Giang is stepping up efforts to better manage “three-no” fishing vessels and those at high risk of illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, contributing to the country's efforts to have the European Commission's “yellow card” warning on Vietnamese seafood exports lifted.

Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of An Giang province Ngo Cong Thuc asked relevant departments, agencies, forces and local authorities to manage all fishing vessels ineligible for operation, regularly update their status and anchorage locations, and ensure that no such vessels engage in fishing activities.

The local authorities will strengthen inspections on vessels entering and leaving ports, monitor seafood volumes unloaded at ports, ensure the full recording of fishing logs and seafood declarations, and traceability through the electronic Catch Documentation and Traceability (eCDT) system.

It will also continue sea patrols and inspections, focusing on vessels at high risk of violations related to IUU fishing, ineligible vessels showing signs of operating at sea, and vessels suspected of violating vessel monitoring system (VMS) regulations.

An Giang will step up inspections of the performance of IUU fishing prevention and control duties by agencies and localities, promptly address shortcomings, and determine the responsibility of organisations and individuals for any violations or failure to fulfil assigned tasks

The province will strengthen the role of its inter-sectoral IUU fishing prevention and control task force and promote the use of VMS, eCDT and the fishing vessel management database to improve information sharing and monitoring.

According to Director of the An Giang Department of Agriculture and Environment Le Huu Toan, the locality is closely monitoring the “three-no” and high-risk vessels, particularly those with expired fishing licences or registration certificates, prolonged VMS disconnections, or a high risk of violating foreign waters.

The department has identified 551 registered vessels of 15 metres or more in length that are not eligible for operation and compiled a list of 889 ineligible vessels for monitoring and handling. So far, 58 vessels that can no longer operate or have ceased operations have had their registrations cancelled.

According to the provincial Steering Committee on IUU fishing combat, 100% of fishing vessels entering and leaving ports in An Giang make mandatory declarations through eCDT, while fishing and catch-related data are digitally recorded for traceability.

Since the beginning of this year, the province has imposed administrative fines in 168 cases involving 92 fishing vessels, with fines of 5.5 billion VND (approximately 212,000 USD), based on VMS data and verification when vessels return to shore.

Implementing the Prime Minister’s Official Dispatch No. 34/CD-TTg dated April 25, 2026, and Decision No. 1516/QD-TTg dated August 10, 2026, An Giang has also taken steps to address the EC’s recommendations following its fifth inspection.

An Giang’s tighter management of “three-no” fishing vessels, wider use of VMS and eCDT technologies, and resolute efforts by competent forces are helping maintain order at sea, contributing to building a safe, sustainable and internationally integrated fisheries sector./.

VNA
#Chống khai thác IUU #Gỡ thẻ vàng IUU #IUU #An Giang #fishing #management #high-risk violators
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