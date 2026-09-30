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Cambodian officials share digital transformation, risk management experience at BIDV

BIDV currently has commercial presence in Cambodia in banking, insurance and securities, including the Bank for Investment and Development of Cambodia (BIDC), which has its headquarters and seven branches in the country. As of June 30, BIDC’s total assets stood at approximately 1.05 billion USD.

A view of the working session between Cambodian Minister of Inspection Sok Soken and the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV). (Photo: VNA)
A view of the working session between Cambodian Minister of Inspection Sok Soken and the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV). (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A high-level delegation of the Cambodian Ministry of Inspection, led by Minister Sok Soken, visited the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) in Hanoi on September 29 as part of its working trip to Vietnam.

At a working session with the Cambodian officials, Tran Xuan Hoang, member of the BIDV Board of Directors, briefed them on the bank’s development and operations in Cambodia.

BIDV currently has commercial presence in Cambodia in banking, insurance and securities, including the Bank for Investment and Development of Cambodia (BIDC), which has its headquarters and seven branches in the country. As of June 30, BIDC’s total assets stood at approximately 1.05 billion USD.

BIDV considers Cambodia a strategically important market and will continue strengthening the operations of BIDC, Cambodia-Vietnam Insurance Plc (CVI) and its representative office, while facilitating business, investment and trade links between the two countries, he said.

BIDV shared its experience in internal control, digital transformation and the use of technology and data in governance and risk management – areas that drew particular interest from the Cambodian delegation.

Sok Soken said the visit provided an opportunity for the delegation to learn from BIDV’s experience in applying technology and data to management, control and early risk identification.

He said the Cambodian Ministry of Inspection is focusing on developing risk-based and digital inspection, making experience in data collection and analysis to identify risk indicators, determine priority areas and support decision-making. He also highlighted the need to develop experts in banking, finance, technology and risk management, suggesting that the two sides can strengthen knowledge sharing and human resources development in these areas.

The minister also spoke highly of BIDV and BIDC’s role in promoting economic and financial connectivity between Cambodia and Vietnam.

The two sides discussed BIDV’s experience in internal control and the application of technology and data for risk identification and early warning. They also exchanged views on cross-border payments. BIDV is among the banks participating in the bilateral QR payment linkage between Vietnam and Cambodia, enabling customers to make more convenient payments through the KHQR and VietQR systems.

Sok Soken noted that cross-border payments can facilitate trade, tourism, investment and people-to-people exchanges, while calling for continued cooperation in supporting investment and business connectivity in areas such as infrastructure, energy, agriculture, agro-processing, logistics and the digital economy.

BIDV affirmed its commitment to maintaining and strengthening its operations in Cambodia and enhancing its role as a bridge for economic cooperation between the two countries.

During their September 27–October 1 visit to Vietnam, the delegation also paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and held working sessions with the Government Inspectorate, Viettel Group and the Inspection Training College (ITC), among others./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 57 #NQ 57 #BIDV #Cambodian Ministry of Inspection Cambodia
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