Sci-Tech

Ho Chi Minh City to develop specialised digital technology park

According to Su Ngoc Khuong, Senior Director of Investment at Savills Vietnam, infrastructure will become one of the key drivers shaping a new development cycle for the property market. Major transport projects are improving inter-regional connectivity and creating new growth poles along economic corridors.

Digital technology applications in cultural and tourism in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)
Digital technology applications in cultural and tourism in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Stavian Digital Park (SDP), a large-scale specialised digital technology park dedicated to artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing, is set to be developed in Ho Chi Minh City, offering diverse connectivity with telecommunications operators and prioritising sustainable development.

According to Cushman & Wakefield Vietnam, the project is being developed through collaboration among the Stavian Group, the US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA), Cushman & Wakefield and APTelecom. Covering an area of 300 ha, the project will integrate green and renewable energy into its power supply mix and connect to high-capacity international transmission infrastructure.

SDP is designed to have access to international submarine cable systems with capacity of up to 200 Tbps, while its first-phase power capacity is expected to reach 300MW by 2030. The project will serve global cloud service providers, businesses, the Government’s digital infrastructure, content delivery networks (CDNs), and AI workloads.

A key component of the master plan is the integration of on-site solar power systems and renewable energy infrastructure. This will expand access to lower-carbon electricity while supporting global technology businesses in meeting increasingly stringent requirements on sustainable development and clean energy.

Le Anh Dung, General Director of Stavian High-Tech Infrastructure JSC, a member of the Stavian Group, said SDP is oriented to become a concentrated digital technology park and a “One Stop Shop Platform”, capable of meeting demand for next-generation transmission infrastructure and energy infrastructure, including new and renewable energy.

He said the platform is designed to deliver reliable, uninterrupted and highly resilient services to investors developing hyperscale data centres for AI and cloud computing, as well as businesses and other users of large-scale digital infrastructure, while generating long-term economic and strategic value.

The Stavian Group hopes that investment in advanced technology infrastructure capable of connecting and expanding in line with international standards will contribute to enhancing Vietnam’s competitiveness, position and role in the regional and global digital ecosystem, he said.

He added that Cushman & Wakefield’s global capabilities and understanding of the Vietnamese market would provide the necessary databases, analysis and implementation framework to advance the project to subsequent stages.

Hoang Nguyet Minh, General Director of Cushman & Wakefield Vietnam, said the company had conducted a comprehensive pre-feasibility study for SDP, noting that the study is an important step towards shaping the project as a well-planned development capable of supporting Vietnam’s digital economy development goals and meeting its evolving infrastructure needs.

The project is being developed as the Vietnamese Government accelerates digital infrastructure development, towards the goal of raising the digital economy’s share of GDP to at least 30% by 2030 under Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW of the Political Bureau on breakthroughs in science and technology, innovation and national digital transformation.

According to Cushman & Wakefield’s study, the data centre market in Ho Chi Minh City is experiencing positive growth. In the first half of 2026, data centre capacity under development reached 68MW, more than twice the city’s existing operational capacity./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 57 #NQ 57 #specialised digital technology park #Ho Chi Minh City #sustainable development #international transmission infrastructure Ho Chi Minh City
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