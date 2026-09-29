Politics

Vietnam, China propel substantive partnership

They welcomed recent gains in Vietnam-China ties, especially stronger political trust; improved cooperation mechanisms through Party, Government, parliamentary and Vietnam Fatherland Front channels; faster strategic connectivity between the two economies; expanded economic, trade and investment collaboration; and more people-to-people and locality-to-locality exchanges.

Standing Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu (L) meets with Executive Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Ma Zhaoxu. (Photo: baoquocte.vn)
Standing Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu (L) meets with Executive Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Ma Zhaoxu. (Photo: baoquocte.vn)

Beijing (VNA) – Vietnam and China have agreed to continue translating their top leaders’ common perceptions into concrete actions, step up exchanges and coordination, and deepen substantive cooperation across fields to support stable, sound and sustainable growth of their Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

Standing Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu held working sessions with Executive Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Ma Zhaoxu, Deputy Head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Sun Haiyan, and Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Liu Bin in Beijing, China, on September 28.

During the sessions, the two sides conveyed greetings between Vietnamese Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung and Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and Head of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee Liu Haixing.

They welcomed recent gains in Vietnam-China ties, especially stronger political trust; improved cooperation mechanisms through Party, Government, parliamentary and Vietnam Fatherland Front channels; faster strategic connectivity between the two economies; expanded economic, trade and investment collaboration; and more people-to-people and locality-to-locality exchanges.

Vu urged close joint preparation for and launch of high-level diplomatic activities, maintaining Party-to-Party cooperation’s guiding role; more experience sharing on Party building and national governance; and stronger cooperation between Vietnam’s National Assembly and Vietnam Fatherland Front and China’s National People’s Congress and Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

They also agreed to boost substantive cooperation in economy and trade, investment, infrastructure connectivity, science - technology, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchanges, while properly managing and resolving differences, contributing to keeping bilateral ties stable and sustainable.

The Chinese side affirmed that it attaches importance to developing Vietnam-China relations and stays ready to increase exchanges and coordination with Vietnam, maintain regular contacts at all levels and propel cooperation in areas that match each country’s potential and strengths.

China also stressed the importance of stronger parliamentary cooperation and people-to-people exchanges to consolidate the social foundation of bilateral ties.

Both sides shared views on international and regional issues of shared concern and agreed to enhance coordination at multilateral forums, including mutual support for a successful APEC Year 2026 in China and APEC Year 2027 in Vietnam.

During his working trip, Vu also held a working session with Chairman of the Ethnic Affairs Committee of the National People’s Congress of China and Chairman of the China-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Group Ba Yin Chao Lu, to discuss ways to spur exchanges and collaboration between the two legislatures./.

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