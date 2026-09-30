Politics

☀️ Morning digest on September 30

The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

☀️ Morning digest on September 30

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung received Cambodian Minister of Inspection Sok Soken in Hanoi on September 29, during which he spoke highly of the effective coordination between the Government Inspectorate of Vietnam and the Cambodian Ministry of Inspection.

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Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) and Cambodian Minister of Inspection Sok Soken in Hanoi on September 29. (Photo: VNA)

PM Hung affirmed that Vietnam and Cambodia are close neighbours with long-standing traditional ties, built through the efforts and sacrifices of generations. Vietnam attaches great importance to and gives top priority to the “good-neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability” between the two countries. Read full story

- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man co-chaired a meeting between the standing boards of the Government and NA’s Party committees in Hanoi on September 29 to set agenda for the 16th NA’s second session.

The Government plans to submit 95 documents, submissions and reports to the session. Read full story

- Ambassador Pham Binh Dam on September 29 presented his credentials to President of Timor-Leste José Ramos-Horta, becoming Vietnam’s first resident ambassador to the Southeast Asian nation and marking a new step forward in bilateral ties.

At their meeting after the ceremony, Dam conveyed greetings and regards from General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam to President Ramos-Horta. He said the two leaders' meeting in New York on September 22, held on the sidelines of the High-Level General Debate of the UN General Assembly's 81st session, built political trust and gave the relationship new momentum. Read full story

- The Republic of Korea's HS Hyosung on September 29 broke ground on a 100 million USD plant producing BCF yarn and carpets at Tam Thang Industrial Park in Thang Truong commune, Da Nang City.

Covering about 11 hectares, the project will manufacture BCF yarn, commercial carpets and automotive floor carpets, with an annual capacity of 16,800 tonnes of BCF yarn and approximately 7.8 million sq.m of carpets. Read full story

- Japan's retail giant Aeon is stepping up its expansion in Vietnam, identifying the country as a priority market in Asia due to its strong economic growth and modernisation of the sector.

In an interview with Nikkei Asia in early September, Daisuke Tezuka, Executive Officer in charge of Aeon's Vietnam business, said Vietnam's growing population, young consumers, and rising purchasing power offered significant growth opportunities. Read full story

- The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)-supported project on advising the development of quantitative precipitation forecasting technology for Vietnam was launched at a workshop in Hanoi on September 29.

The workshop, chaired by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Mai Van Khiem, Deputy Director of the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology, brought together representatives of the department, JICA Vietnam and Japanese meteorological experts. Read full story

- Da Nang is laying the groundwork to become a major hub of growth and a globally competitive city by reimagining its development space and embracing new economic models.

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Da Nang city is actively attracting investment and talents (Photo: nhandan.vn)

The new development vision also requires local businesses to move beyond the limits of the domestic market. Read full story

- Ho Chi Minh City has been honoured with three leading Asian titles at the 2026 World Travel Awards (WTA), recognising it as Asia’s Leading Business Travel Destination, Asia’s Leading Festival & Event Destination, and Asia’s Leading City Tourist Board.

The awards were presented at the 2026 WTA Asia, Oceania & Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony held recently in the Maldives. Read full story

- Ta Xua in Vietnam’s northwestern province of Son La was named Asia’s leading emerging tourism destination for 2026 at the 2026 World Travel Awards (WTA) ceremony for Asia, Oceania and Indian Ocean held recently in the Maldives.

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Terraced fields shimmering with water create a picturesque scene in Lang Sang Village, Ta Xua Commune. (Photo: VNA)

This marked the first time Ta Xua had entered the category and its first win./. Read full story

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☀️ Morning digest on September 29

☀️ Morning digest on September 29

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☕ Afternoon briefing on September 29

☕ Afternoon briefing on September 29

A groundbreaking ceremony for a project on the conservation, restoration and rehabilitation of Kinh Thien Palace; Standard Chartered's upgrade of Vietnam's growth forecast for Q3, and the gold medal in the women’s sepak takraw doubles final at ASIAD 2026 are among news highlights on September 29.

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Chairing the September meeting of the Standing Board of the central steering committee on institution improvement and law enforcement, which also saw the attendance of Politburo members: Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and Standing Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu, General Secretary and President Lam said the effectiveness of lawmaking and enforcement should be measured by the removal of bottlenecks, lower compliance costs, better mobilisation of resources, stronger discipline and the effective protection of the legitimate rights and interests of people and businesses.