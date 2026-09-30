Ta Xua named Asia’s leading emerging tourism destination 2026

Hanoi (VNA) – Ta Xua in Vietnam’s northwestern province of Son La was named Asia’s leading emerging tourism destination for 2026 at the 2026 World Travel Awards (WTA) ceremony for Asia, Oceania and Indian Ocean held recently in the Maldives.

This marked the first time Ta Xua had entered the category and its first win.

In the WTA nominations, Ta Xua and Ninh Binh were the two Vietnamese representatives competing against destinations across the region, including Koh Kood (Thailand), Melaka (Malaysia), Morioka (Japan), Sumba Island (Indonesia), and Taipei (Taiwan, China). The fact that Vietnam has two destinations within the WTA nominations demonstrates the diversity of the country's tourism resources.

In recent years, Ta Xua, dubbed "the paradise of clouds", has emerged as one of the mountainous destinations attracting strong interest from young travellers, particularly for its spectacular sea of clouds stretching across the mountains in the northwestern region.

Located at an altitude of more than 1,500 metres above sea level, with many areas exceeding 2,000 metres, Ta Xua enjoys a cool climate and distinctive mountainous landscapes.

Attractions such as the Dinosaur Spine, Windy Peak, Ta Xua grassland and forest trekking routes have become popular destinations for adventure and nature enthusiasts.

The destination is also home to the cultural heritage of the Mong ethnic group, reflected in its traditional houses, costumes, handicrafts, cuisine and customs. Visitors can experience traditional flax weaving, indigo dyeing and beeswax batik, as well as learn about the daily lives of people in highland villages.

Another signature product of Ta Xua is its ancient Shan Tuyet tea plantations. Beyond their economic value, the tea-growing areas offer opportunities to develop experiences linked to tea culture, indigenous agriculture and the livelihoods of local residents.

The WTA recognition marks a notable step in Ta Xua’s development, from a destination once known mainly among domestic trekking and cloud-hunting enthusiasts to one gaining wider recognition at the regional level.

According to the Ta Xua commune People’s Committee, the locality welcomed an estimated 56,000 visitors in the first six months of 2026, equivalent to 46.7% of its annual target, generating around 54 billion VND (over 2 million USD) in tourism revenue.

For the full year, Ta Xua aims to attract 120,000 visitors and generate around 120 billion VND in tourism revenue.

Amid its growing appeal, the locality is pursuing sustainable tourism development by improving infrastructure and service quality, strengthening links with travel businesses, and preserving its landscapes and local cultural identity.

Established in 1993, the World Travel Awards is a global awards system recognising destinations, businesses and organisations in the travel and hospitality sector.

In 2026, Vietnam continued to receive the WTA title of Asia’s leading destination./.

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Đỗ Thị Mai Hiên