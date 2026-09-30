People-to-people diplomacy deepens Vietnam-Germany friendship

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – People-to-people diplomacy is helping deepen mutual understanding and strengthen the friendship between Vietnam and Germany, heard at a gathering in Ho Chi Minh City on September 30 marking the 36th anniversary of Germany's Unity Day (October 3, 1990–2026).

The event, organised by the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam-Germany Friendship Association, brought together representatives of German businesses and the German community living, studying and working in the city.

Nguyen Anh Tuan, Chairman of the association, highlighted the important role of people-to-people diplomacy in strengthening friendship and mutual understanding between the two countries' people, particularly through Vietnamese alumni and former workers who studied and worked in Germany.

He said the association will step up people-to-people diplomacy, contributing to bilateral cooperation in the economy, culture, education and vocational training. It will also continue serving as a bridge to convey the aspirations and recommendations of its members and German friends to relevant agencies, while attracting younger generations who have studied or worked in Germany.

German Deputy Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Philip Marsden said the ties between the two countries' people have contributed to giving greater vitality and substance to the Germany-Vietnam Strategic Partnership.

Marsden appreciated the association's efforts to strengthen solidarity between the two countries' people, noting that recent activities, including an education workshop at the Vietnamese-German University and a German beer festival in Ho Chi Minh City, have created opportunities for students, scientists, businesses and people from both countries to interact and deepen mutual understanding.

Such exchanges, he said, were helping make the Strategic Partnership between Germany and Vietnam more vibrant and resilient./.

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