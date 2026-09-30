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Prensa Latina launches sustainable tourism magazine, eyes deeper ties with Vietnam

The launch not only affirms Prensa Latina's standing but also opens up opportunities to deepen the strategic information and media partnership between the agency and the Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

PRISMA magazine cover (Photo: VNA)
PRISMA magazine cover (Photo: VNA)

Buenos Aires (VNA) - The Cuban news agency Prensa Latina on September 29 officially launched PRISMA, a magazine specialising in sustainable tourism, at the ongoing International Tourism Fair of Latin America (FIT America Latina) in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The launch not only affirms Prensa Latina's standing but also opens up opportunities to deepen the strategic information and media partnership between the agency and the Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

Martin Hacthoun, Prensa Latina’s representative in Argentina, told VNA correspondents in Argentina about the direction of the new publication.

“A media outlet, a publication to convey information, data and knowledge; a serious and responsible publication — that is precisely what Prensa Latina aims to achieve with Prisma magazine,” said Hacthoun, who has served as a Prensa Latina correspondent in India, Syria, and Vietnam.

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The relaunch of Prisma provides a new media tool that both news agencies can utilise to "develop information flows that are always grounded in truth,” according to Martin Hacthoun, Prensa Latina’s representative in Argentina (Photo: VNA)

According to Hacthoun, Prisma's core purpose is to disseminate authentic information about sustainable tourism in Latin America, a region blessed with a wealth of heritage, diverse cultures, and a diverse geography featuring numerous landscapes ideal for tourism.

He affirmed that "the responsibility of Prisma, acting as a serious and responsible media outlet, is to showcase the sheer richness that Latin America possesses, while simultaneously promoting the efforts of communities and nations toward sustainable tourism development."

Assessing the prospects for bilateral cooperation, Hacthoun said that Prensa Latina and VNA maintain a "strategic partnership in information and media," which is further strengthened by "excellent personal relations among colleagues and professionals."

The relaunch of Prisma provides a new media tool that both news agencies can utilise to "develop information flows that are always grounded in truth,” he noted.

He highlighted the opportunities for collaborative information dissemination, saying that through the feature articles published in Prisma on sustainable tourism development in Latin America, VNA can use these materials to provide the Vietnamese public with useful information.

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PRISMA magazine is launched at the International Tourism Fair of Latin America (FIT America Latina) in Buenos Aires, Argentina (Photo: VNA)

Hacthoun hopes this flow of information will spark the interest of Vietnamese readers, ultimately inspiring them to travel to attractive destinations across Latin America.

Sharing this vision, Prensa Latina President Jorge Legañoa noted in the premiere issue's editorial that sustainable tourism is no longer merely a trend but an essential need. It drives job creation, bolsters local economies, and safeguards ecosystems, with local communities placed at the core.

José Antonio Aguilera, the Cuban Tourism Counselor for South America, also deemed the timing of PRISMA's launch highly opportune to reflect and promote efforts to leverage sustainable tourism as an engine for development.

The launch ceremony for PRISMA magazine was formally held at the Cuban pavilion at FIT America Latina, one of the world's top five tourism fairs and the premier event of its kind in Latin America.

This year's fair features over 350 exhibition booths from 60 countries and territories.

On this occasion, Cuba was honoured with an award from the organisers in recognition of its contributions and continuous participation over 30 editions of the fair, driving the tourism industry forward in Argentina and the broader region./.

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