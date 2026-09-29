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Singapore builds first gas-fired power plant integrated with battery storage

The 670MW plant is scheduled to begin operations in 2029, with an investment of 1.2 billion SGD (939 million USD). Using combined-cycle gas turbine (CCGT) technology, it will be Singapore’s largest single-unit power plant, generating enough electricity to supply about 1.2 million four-room apartments a year.

Singapore (VNA) - Singapore's PacificLight Power on September 28 broke ground on a new gas-fired power plant on Jurong island, the first in the country to integrate a battery energy storage system.

The plant will be equipped with an 80MW battery storage system, allowing electricity to be stored during periods of low demand and released when needed. The system can respond within two seconds, helping balance supply and demand and enhance grid stability.

The 670MW plant is scheduled to begin operations in 2029, with an investment of 1.2 billion SGD (939 million USD). Using combined-cycle gas turbine (CCGT) technology, it will be Singapore’s largest single-unit power plant, generating enough electricity to supply about 1.2 million four-room apartments a year.

The facility is also expected to be Singapore’s largest and most efficient single CCGT plant. PacificLight said the integrated battery system will allow the use of a larger gas turbine while maintaining grid stability, and serve as a buffer as the country expands solar power generation.

Singapore currently has more than 20 gas-fired power plants. Alongside adding generation capacity to meet rising electricity demand, the city-state is exploring lower-carbon energy sources, including hydrogen.

The new plant will be hydrogen-ready and capable of initially using a fuel mix containing up to 30% hydrogen and natural gas. PacificLight plans to eventually operate the facility entirely on hydrogen, supporting the power sector’s transition towards net-zero emissions. The sector currently accounts for around 40% of Singapore’s total emissions./.

VNA
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