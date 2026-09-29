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ASEAN boosts media cooperation in digital era

The meeting, held in the Lao capital of Vientiane from September 28-29, brought together representatives from ASEAN member states and the ASEAN Secretariat to strengthen regional cooperation in information and media.

Vansy Kuamua, Deputy Head of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee’s Commission for Propaganda and Training (Photo: VNA)
Vansy Kuamua, Deputy Head of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee’s Commission for Propaganda and Training (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – Laos has hosted the 27th meeting of the ASEAN committee on culture and information's sub-committee on information (COCI-SCI) to review and assess cooperation in recent years, discuss and set strategic directions for regional collaboration in information and communications.

The meeting, held in the Lao capital of Vientiane from September 28-29, brought together representatives from ASEAN member states and the ASEAN Secretariat to strengthen regional cooperation in information and media.

Addressing the event, Vansy Kuamua, Deputy Head of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee’s Commission for Propaganda and Training, highlighted the role of the sub-committee in strengthening communications and mutual understanding among ASEAN member states and promoting the ASEAN Community's identity.

Malayvieng Vongchandy, Head of Laos’ Sub-Committee on Information and Deputy Director General of the Lao National Television, outlined orientations for media cooperation in the new situation. She said that amid rapid digital transformation, the sub-committee has become an important strategic forum for ASEAN member states to deepen mutual understanding, amplify the region’s voice and jointly address emerging challenges, particularly fake news and multimedia communications. Through innovative information gathering and substantive cooperation, ASEAN member states can work together to build a well-informed, deeply connected and resilient ASEAN Community capable of adapting to change.

The 27th meeting of the ASEAN Sub-Committee on Information is an important mechanism for advancing the implementation of the ASEAN Communications and Information Work Plan for 2026–2035, with a focus on strengthening regional media connectivity, enhancing digital capabilities and laying the foundation for sustainable, long-term development of ASEAN media.

During the meeting, the delegations reviewed progress on ongoing projects and considered new project proposals seeking support from the ASEAN Cultural Fund (ACF) for the 2027 fiscal year. They also discussed cooperation with ASEAN’s dialogue partners, including China, India, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Russia and Norway.

The meeting also discussed preparations for the ASEAN multisectoral workshop on combating fake news and social media management, scheduled for November 4–5 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, as well as preparations for the 28th meeting of the ASEAN Sub-Committee on Information, to be hosted by Malaysia./.

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