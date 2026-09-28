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Singapore to make mRNA vaccines to boost pandemic readiness

The Singaporean Ministry of Health (MOH) hopes to work with the likes of medical research organisation Hilleman Laboratories, which has its headquarters and manufacturing facility in Singapore, to develop new mRNA vaccines.

Singapore (VNA) – Singapore is looking at supporting the development and production of new mRNA influenza vaccines here, which will greatly boost the nation’s pandemic preparedness and is key to helping it exit the next deadly contagion, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

The Straits Times reported that the Ministry of Health (MOH) hopes to work with the likes of medical research organisation Hilleman Laboratories, which has its headquarters and manufacturing facility in Singapore, to develop new mRNA vaccines.

The island-state is also exploring working with Wellcome Leap, the non-profit entity founded by Wellcome Trust, and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) to establish an RNA Readiness and Response (or R3) global biofoundry here, one of the few centres around the world.

The biofoundry’s model separates product development from production, an approach common in the semiconductor industry, and explores continuous-flow RNA manufacturing to reduce bottlenecks./.

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