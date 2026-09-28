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Cambodia strives to bring products to foreign markets

Figures from the ministry show that Cambodia earned 24 billion USD from exports to foreign markets in the first eight months of this year, a 19.7% hike compared to the same period last year.

Phnom Penh (VNA) – The Cambodian Ministry of Commerce has facilitated the promotion of processed products across more than 23,000 large supermarkets and renowned mini-mart locations worldwide, the Ministry of Commerce said on September 25.

The initiative serves as a cornerstone of the ministry’s ongoing efforts to empower Cambodian producers, exporters, and businesses to tap into new consumer demographics and secure a stronger foothold in competitive overseas markets, reported Cambodia's national news agency AKP.

The ministry facilitated 38 transactions and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and promoted Cambodian products to over 23,000 large supermarkets and renowned mini-mart locations worldwide, it said in a statement.

The country’s major international trading partners include China, the US, Vietnam, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Canada, Spain, Indonesia, the Republic Korea, the UK and Germany.

Figures from the ministry show that Cambodia earned 24 billion USD from exports to foreign markets in the first eight months of this year, a 19.7% hike compared to the same period last year./.

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