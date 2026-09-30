Singapore boosts business support with “one-stop shop” model

​Singapore (VNA) - Singapore's BizSG portal was launched on September 30, considered a “one-stop shop” business support system.

The system uses artificial intelligence (AI) to help businesses easily find and access government support programmes, enhance their capabilities, and realise their growth plans.

Since October 2025, nearly 700 businesses have been using the beta version of the BizSG portal, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) and Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) said in a recent announcement.

The portal aims to eliminate the need for businesses to access multiple websites and agencies to find information, apply for grants, or complete procedures. With government business support information and services integrated into a single platform, BizSG uses AI to recommend support programmes tailored to each business and guide users step-by-step to the appropriate service or support. The entire Singapore government subsidy system is expected to be gradually integrated by 2027.

In addition, businesses wishing to expand overseas can access trade data, tariff information, and contacts in their target markets through the portal. In other words, BizSG can effectively meet three business needs: finding suitable government subsidies, conducting market research, and finding partners when expanding overseas./.

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