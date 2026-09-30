Ethnic Lao community in Dien Bien celebrates new rice festival

Resolution No. 20-NQ/TW adopted recently by the Party Central Committee charts a new course for Vietnam’s maritime economy, linking growth with ecosystem protection, national security and the ability to master the country’s maritime space. Under the Resolution, Vietnam also targets reducing logistics costs to under 12% of GDP by 2030 and creating up to six global-standard logistics hubs. Achieving this requires restructuring supply chains, expanding multimodal transit, and turning the sea into a major economic engine.