Vietnamese tea, cuisine promoted in Greece

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese tea and cuisine were promoted in Greece through a series of cultural and promotional activities held in Athens and Piraeus.



On September 27, Vietnamese Ambassador to Greece Pham Thi Thu Huong received a delegation from the northern midland province of Phu Tho, led by Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Council Bui Duc Hinh, during its working visit to the Southeast European country.



The delegation attended the Athens Coffee Festival, one of Greece’s largest events promoting tea and coffee, where Phu Tho tea products were introduced to local consumers and visitors.



Huong highlighted opportunities for cooperation between Phu Tho and Greek localities in areas including cultural heritage preservation and promotion, education, labour, logistics and agricultural products. She affirmed that connecting Vietnamese localities and businesses with Greek partners is a key priority of the Vietnamese Embassy in Greece.



Hinh thanked the ambassador and the embassy for supporting the promotion of Phu Tho tea in Greece. He said the province will study potential areas of cooperation and coordinate with the embassy to connect with Greek partners, particularly in culture.



Phu Tho, one of Vietnam’s major tea-growing areas, is also promoting exports of agricultural products such as jackfruit, pomelo, bananas and longan.



Earlier, on September 26, the Vietnamese Embassy in Greece organised a Vietnamese food stall at the Piraeus Gastronomy Festival 2026, marking the second time the embassy has introduced Vietnamese cuisine at the event, along with those from the Republic of Korea, the US, Panama, China, and the host country.



The Vietnamese stall featured traditional dishes and demonstrations of making fried spring rolls and Vietnamese steamed buns, attracting local residents and international visitors./.













VNA