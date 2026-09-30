Top leader urges military to complete 2026 tasks with highest results

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam, Secretary of the Central Military Commission, chaired the third conference of the commission for the 2025–2030 tenure in Hanoi on September 30 to review military and defence tasks in the third quarter and set priorities for the last one.



The conference also saw the presence of Politburo members and standing members of the commission: Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man, and Standing Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu, among others.



General Secretary and President Lam applauded the Central Military Commission and the whole military for strictly following the Party and State’s leadership and direction and comprehensively implementing military and defence tasks.



He stressed that the fourth quarter is decisive to the fulfilment of the 2026 tasks, the first year of implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress. The Central Military Commission should therefore take drastic measures and strive to accomplish all targets and tasks for 2026 with the highest results.



The top leader urged the military to comprehensively review the targets and tasks set for this year, identify those requiring accelerated implementation and adopt concrete measures to complete them ahead of schedule where possible.



He requested the military to remain proactive and vigilant, closely monitor and accurately assess developments and provide timely strategic advice to the Party and State, ensuring flexible and effective responses to all situations without being caught off guard, particularly regarding strategic issues, borders, sea and islands, and cyberspace.



The military should proactively complete strategies and plans to safeguard the Fatherland early and from afar, while effectively responding to both traditional and non-traditional security challenges, he said.



The General Secretary and President also called for maintaining and improving combat readiness, enhancing the quality of training and education, and conducting exercises as required. He urged stronger action in the campaign against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing and proactive implementation of civil defence plans to respond effectively to emergencies.



General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam (second from left), who is Secretary of the Central Military Commission, speaks at the third conference of the commission for the 2025–2030 tenure in Hanoi on September 30. (Photo: VNA)

The Party and State leader asked the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence to closely follow the Party Central Committee’s directions and prepare plans for major events in 2030, particularly the celebration of the 100th founding anniversary of the CPV, with the military coordinating with the Ministry of Public Security and relevant forces in organising the commemorative ceremony and parade.



Regarding Party and political work, he called for continued innovation to build a politically strong military and a comprehensively strong and exemplary Party organisation. He stressed the importance of political education, ideological work and fostering the qualities and cultural values of “Uncle Ho (President Ho Chi Minh)’s soldiers” in the new era.



Stronger efforts should be made to search for, recover and identify the remains of fallen soldiers under the “500-day campaign,” with the goal of achieving the fastest, most effective and safest results.



The top leader urged the military to address bottlenecks and create breakthroughs in defence industry programmes and projects, striving to achieve self-reliance in research, design and production of advanced and modern weapons and equipment. He also stressed the need to complete tasks in logistics, technical services, defence economy, administrative reform and digital transformation.



He highlighed the importance of greater effectiveness in international integration and defence diplomacy, with thorough preparations for the third Vietnam Defence Expo 2026 and effective coordination with ministries, sectors and localities in preparations for APEC 2027./.