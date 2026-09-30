Politics

☕ Afternoon briefing on September 30

The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

☕ Afternoon briefing on September 30

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam, Secretary of the Central Military Commission, chaired the third conference of the commission for the 2025–2030 tenure in Hanoi on September 30 to review military and defence tasks in the third quarter and set priorities for the last one.

tolam1.jpg
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam (second from left), who is Secretary of the Central Military Commission, chairs the third conference of the commission for the 2025–2030 tenure in Hanoi on September 30. (Photo: VNA)

The conference also saw the presence of Politburo members and standing members of the commission: Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man, and Standing Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu, among others. Read full story

- The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee concluded its sixth session on the morning of September 30 after six days of work.

In his closing remarks, NA President Tran Thanh Man noted that the session considered 36 items, including a review of the first extraordinary session and a second discussion on preparations for the second sitting of the legislature. Read full story

- Livestream shopping on e-commerce platforms is coming under tighter scrutiny as platforms, businesses and content creators strengthen checks on product origins and information before goods are promoted online.

The move aims to build a more transparent livestream shopping environment, protect consumers and legitimate businesses, and curb counterfeit and substandard goods in the digital space. Read full story

- Quang Ninh posted GRDP growth of 12.54% in the first nine months of 2026, the highest rate nationwide, according to the Statistics Office. Its GRDP grew 15.04% in the third quarter, also leading the country.

Industry, construction and services were the main growth drivers, with processing and manufacturing continuing to play a key role. All 12 major projects in the sector became operational as scheduled, with total investment reaching nearly 100 trillion VND (about 3.8 billion USD), up 17.4% year-on-year. Read full story

- Luu Diem Quynh secured a bronze medal for Vietnam in the women's 75kg boxing event at the 2026 Asian Games (ASIAD 2026) after losing 0-5 to China's Bao Ziyi in the semifinals on September 30.

The result saw Diem Quynh claim her second consecutive ASIAD bronze in the 75kg category, following her third-place finish at the 2022 Games in Hangzhou, China. Read full story

- To realise its goals for developing atomic energy and nuclear power by 2035, Vietnam will need tens of thousands of direct and indirect workers, ensuring the safe and effective operation of the national nuclear power development programme.

The figures was unveiled by Tran Chi Thanh, Director of the Vietnam Atomic Energy Institute under the Ministry of Science and Technology (MST), at the ministry’s monthly regular press briefing on September 30, in response to questions from reporters about preparations for human resources in the atomic energy sector, particularly nuclear power. Read full story

- Vietnamese tea and cuisine were promoted in Greece through a series of cultural and promotional activities held in Athens and Piraeus.

On September 27, Vietnamese Ambassador to Greece Pham Thi Thu Huong received a delegation from the northern midland province of Phu Tho, led by Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Council Bui Duc Hinh, during its working visit to the Southeast European country. Read full story

- Leaders of ASEAN law enforcement agencies gathered in Hanoi on September 30 for a conference on cooperation in combating wanted criminals, focusing on strengthening regional coordination toward a law-abiding ASEAN free of fugitive criminals.

The ASEAN Law Enforcement High-level Conference on Cooperation in Combating Criminal Fugitives was hosted by the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security./. Read full story

VNA
#afternoon briefing
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

☕ Afternoon briefing on September 29

☕ Afternoon briefing on September 29

A groundbreaking ceremony for a project on the conservation, restoration and rehabilitation of Kinh Thien Palace; Standard Chartered's upgrade of Vietnam's growth forecast for Q3, and the gold medal in the women’s sepak takraw doubles final at ASIAD 2026 are among news highlights on September 29.

See more

NA Vice President Nguyen Thi Hong speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

NA Standing Committee proposes priority for domestic bidding

Presenting the draft revised Bidding Law, Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan said the draft, comprising eight chapters and 60 articles, aims to simplify procedures, shorten project implementation time, strengthen decentralisation and delegation of authority, improve the effectiveness of State management, and handle violations and resolve petitions in bidding activities.

Illustrative Image (Photo: VNA)

People-to-people diplomacy deepens Vietnam-Germany friendship

Nguyen Anh Tuan, Chairman of the association, highlighted the important role of people-to-people diplomacy in strengthening friendship and mutual understanding between the two countries' people, particularly through Vietnamese alumni and former workers who studied and worked in Germany.

Delegates at the seminar "Canada- Vietnam: ICT and AI Cooperation" (Illustrative photo by VNA)

Vietnam-Canada strategic partnership creates new space for broader cooperation

Former Canadian member of parliament Bryon Wilfert said the state visit by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam offers Canada an opportunity to elevate its relationship with one of the Indo-Pacific’s most important emerging economic and strategic partners.

An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Bulgaria promote substantive agricultural cooperation

The Bulgarian side highlighted the potential for cooperation with Vietnam in agricultural trade, scientific research, training and technology transfer. Bulgaria expressed readiness to share experience in sustainable agriculture, forest management and development, combating illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, as well as crop cultivation, livestock farming and breeding climate-resilient plant varieties.

National Assembly Vice President Nguyen Thi Thanh expresses appreciation for Switzerland’s support during important periods in Vietnam’s history at a ceremony marking the 81st anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Switzerland seek to deepen traditional friendship, expand cooperation

Looking ahead, Vietnam wishes to work with Switzerland to further deepen bilateral relations, with traditional friendship and political trust as the foundation, economic cooperation as a pillar, and science-technology and innovation as drivers, National Assembly Vice President Nguyen Thi Thanh said, adding that the two sides should also expand cooperation in areas where Switzerland has strengths and Vietnam has needs.

Gazprom logo at a petrol station in Moscow, Russia. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Vietnam-Russia petrochemical ties hold fresh potential

He noted that trade between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Vietnam reached 8.3 billion USD in 2025. Despite the Vietnam-EAEU Free Trade Agreement having been in force for 10 years, considerable room remains to expand economic cooperation, particularly in petrochemicals.

Standing Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu (L) meets with Executive Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Ma Zhaoxu. (Photo: baoquocte.vn)

Vietnam, China propel substantive partnership

They welcomed recent gains in Vietnam-China ties, especially stronger political trust; improved cooperation mechanisms through Party, Government, parliamentary and Vietnam Fatherland Front channels; faster strategic connectivity between the two economies; expanded economic, trade and investment collaboration; and more people-to-people and locality-to-locality exchanges.

At a meeting between the standing boards of the Government and NA’s Party committees (Photo: VNA)

NA, Government’s Party committees meet on legislature’s second session agenda

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man coordination must go beyond finishing the agenda to improve the quality of NA decisions and Government enforcement; deal with policies rather than just paperwork, especially in the fight against corruption and other negative phenomena; and pin down final responsibility for each product, not just progress.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) and Cambodian Minister of Inspection Sok Soken in Hanoi on September 29. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister receives Cambodian Minister of Inspection

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung asked the two countries' inspection agencies to build on their achievements by regularly exchanging information and experience, maintaining delegation exchanges, and coordinating inspections in areas related to bilateral economic, trade and investment cooperation.

Vietnamese and Lao officials at the event (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Laos promote cooperation in personnel training for communications, ideological work

Vietnam and Laos should strengthen experience sharing in political, ideological and ethical affairs, theoretical research, practical reviews, public opinion orientation and protection of the Party’s ideological foundation, while paying greater attention to emerging issues related to digital transformation and the application of science and technology in communications and ideological work