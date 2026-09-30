☕ Afternoon briefing on September 30

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam, Secretary of the Central Military Commission, chaired the third conference of the commission for the 2025–2030 tenure in Hanoi on September 30 to review military and defence tasks in the third quarter and set priorities for the last one.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam (second from left), who is Secretary of the Central Military Commission, chairs the third conference of the commission for the 2025–2030 tenure in Hanoi on September 30. (Photo: VNA)

The conference also saw the presence of Politburo members and standing members of the commission: Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man, and Standing Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu, among others. Read full story



- The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee concluded its sixth session on the morning of September 30 after six days of work.



In his closing remarks, NA President Tran Thanh Man noted that the session considered 36 items, including a review of the first extraordinary session and a second discussion on preparations for the second sitting of the legislature. Read full story



- Livestream shopping on e-commerce platforms is coming under tighter scrutiny as platforms, businesses and content creators strengthen checks on product origins and information before goods are promoted online.



The move aims to build a more transparent livestream shopping environment, protect consumers and legitimate businesses, and curb counterfeit and substandard goods in the digital space. Read full story



- Quang Ninh posted GRDP growth of 12.54% in the first nine months of 2026, the highest rate nationwide, according to the Statistics Office. Its GRDP grew 15.04% in the third quarter, also leading the country.



Industry, construction and services were the main growth drivers, with processing and manufacturing continuing to play a key role. All 12 major projects in the sector became operational as scheduled, with total investment reaching nearly 100 trillion VND (about 3.8 billion USD), up 17.4% year-on-year. Read full story



- Luu Diem Quynh secured a bronze medal for Vietnam in the women's 75kg boxing event at the 2026 Asian Games (ASIAD 2026) after losing 0-5 to China's Bao Ziyi in the semifinals on September 30.



The result saw Diem Quynh claim her second consecutive ASIAD bronze in the 75kg category, following her third-place finish at the 2022 Games in Hangzhou, China. Read full story



- To realise its goals for developing atomic energy and nuclear power by 2035, Vietnam will need tens of thousands of direct and indirect workers, ensuring the safe and effective operation of the national nuclear power development programme.



The figures was unveiled by Tran Chi Thanh, Director of the Vietnam Atomic Energy Institute under the Ministry of Science and Technology (MST), at the ministry’s monthly regular press briefing on September 30, in response to questions from reporters about preparations for human resources in the atomic energy sector, particularly nuclear power. Read full story



- Vietnamese tea and cuisine were promoted in Greece through a series of cultural and promotional activities held in Athens and Piraeus.



On September 27, Vietnamese Ambassador to Greece Pham Thi Thu Huong received a delegation from the northern midland province of Phu Tho, led by Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Council Bui Duc Hinh, during its working visit to the Southeast European country. Read full story



- Leaders of ASEAN law enforcement agencies gathered in Hanoi on September 30 for a conference on cooperation in combating wanted criminals, focusing on strengthening regional coordination toward a law-abiding ASEAN free of fugitive criminals.



The ASEAN Law Enforcement High-level Conference on Cooperation in Combating Criminal Fugitives was hosted by the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security./. Read full story