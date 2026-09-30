ASIAD 2026: Luu Diem Quynh secures boxing bronze for Vietnam

Hanoi (VNA) – Luu Diem Quynh secured a bronze medal for Vietnam in the women's 75kg boxing event at the 2026 Asian Games (ASIAD 2026) after losing 0-5 to China's Bao Ziyi in the semifinals on September 30.

The result saw Diem Quynh claim her second consecutive ASIAD bronze in the 75kg category, following her third-place finish at the 2022 Games in Hangzhou, China.

Vietnam's boxing team is guaranteed two medals at ASIAD 2026. Earlier the same day, Nguyen Thi Tam defeated reigning world champion Alua Balkibekova of Kazakhstan 5-0 in the women's 51kg semifinals to book a place in the gold-medal bout.

Elsewhere, Vietnamese athletes competed in sepak takraw, wrestling, judo, shooting and golf. The men's and women's four-player sepak takraw teams both won, with the men's side overcoming Myanmar 2-1 and the women's team beating India 2-0.

Nguyen Thi Tam's place in the final also gives Vietnam's boxing team a chance to win its first ASIAD gold medal./.

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