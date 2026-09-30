Top leader urges military to strive for best possible results in 2026

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New strategy drives Vietnam’s tourism towards higher value
After nearly a decade of implementing Resolution No. 08-NQ/TW, Vietnam’s tourism sector has made strong progress. Markets have expanded, infrastructure investment has increased, while tourism products and service quality have gradually improved. Yet as the sector grows, so do the demands placed on it. Tourism must not only attract more visitors but also generate greater value. Against this backdrop, the Politburo issued Resolution No. 26-NQ/TW, setting the goal of developing tourism into a spearhead economic sector in the new era.
Ethnic Lao community in Dien Bien celebrates new rice festival
As the rice fields turn golden, ethnic Lao people in the border commune of Muong Nha, Dien Bien province, celebrate Khau Ho Tet, their traditional festival marking the new rice harvest. Through time-honoured rituals, meals fragrant with newly harvested sticky rice and the resonant sounds of traditional instruments, a distinctive cultural tradition continues to be passed down and preserved within the community.
Ho Chi Minh City moves to boost seaport capacity
Following its administrative merger, Ho Chi Minh City’s seaport network has expanded to encompass port clusters across the former Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong and Ba Ria-Vung Tau, forming a major seaport and logistics hub. To fully capitalise on its expanded scale and deep-water ports, the city must address bottlenecks in transport connectivity, inter-port coordination, green and digital transformation, and logistics development.
Prime Minister receives Cambodian Minister of Inspection
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung received Cambodian Minister of Inspection Sok Soken in Hanoi on September 29, during which he spoke highly of the effective coordination between the Government Inspectorate of Vietnam and the Cambodian Ministry of Inspection.
Top leader attends groundbreaking ceremony for Kinh Thien Palace restoration project
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam attended a groundbreaking ceremony for a project to conserve, restore and rehabilitate Kinh Thien Palace at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel in Hanoi on September 29.
Vietnamese pagodas foster Vietnam-Laos friendship
A ceremony reviewing Buddhist affairs for 2022-2027 and announcing the new personnel of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha’s Coordination and Cooperation Board in Laos for 2026-2031 was recently held in Vientiane. The event highlighted the contributions of Vietnamese Buddhism in Laos and its role in strengthening community ties and people-to-people exchanges.
Digital transformation energises Vietnam’s southernmost province
In the southernmost province of Ca Mau, grassroots digital transformation models such as digital markets, model digital hamlets and smart public security are helping local authorities streamline administrative procedures and build a digital economy and society.
Vietnam’s airports among world’s top 50 most connected airports
Global aviation data provider OAG has ranked Ho Chi Minh City’s Tan Son Nhat International Airport and Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport among the world’s 50 most internationally connected airports in its 2026 Megahubs Index.
Science, technology must become key growth engines: PM
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, head of the Central Steering Committee on science and technology development, innovation, and digital transformation, chaired a thematic meeting in Hanoi on September 28, to explore ways these fields can contribute more effectively to socio-economic growth and to review progress from the third quarter of 2026.
Asia-Pacific dialogue on heritage and authenticity opens in Hanoi
The Asia-Pacific Dialogue on Heritage and Authenticity opened in Hanoi on September 28, bringing together around 250 Vietnamese and international delegates to discuss ways to preserve heritage while promoting sustainable development.
Top legislator underscores quality over quantity in lawmaking
National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man emphasised on September 28 that legislative work must focus on policy quality rather than the number of legal provisions, with laws designed to address practical problems, remove bottlenecks and create favourable conditions for development.
Effective law enforcement needed to strengthen public trust
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam on September 28 called for urgent and fundamental improvements in law enforcement, stressing that laws must be effectively implemented to serve development, protect legitimate rights and interests, and strengthen public trust.
Dak Lak police strengthen cybersecurity ahead of security exercise
Ahead of an exercise on responding to demonstrations, riots and terrorist threats, Dak Lak Provincial Police are strengthening cybersecurity measures to detect and prevent malicious information and protect information security.
Vietnamese peacekeepers return home after a year in South Sudan
After a year of duty in South Sudan, 51 officers and staff of Vietnam’s Level-2 Field Hospital No. 7 returned to Ho Chi Minh City on September 27, carrying with them the memories of lives saved, challenges overcome and a mission completed far from home.
Tay Ninh seeks solutions to unlock sustainable agricultural development
Following administrative reorganisation and the introduction of the two-tier local government model, the southern province of Tay Ninh has gained new development opportunities.
Vietnamese banh mi takes centre stage at first festival in Japan
The Vietnam Banh Mi Festival 2026 opened in Tokyo on September 26, bringing Vietnamese banh mi, food and culture closer to Japanese people and the Vietnamese community. Held for the first time in Japan, the two-day festival offers a space for cultural exchange through cuisine.
Traditional crafts find new life in contemporary Vietnam
Familiar materials from traditional craft villages are being given a fresh look, younger, more modern and closer to contemporary life. In Hanoi, a contemporary craft art space at 61 Trang Tien street has opened, bringing traditional crafts, creativity and today’s audiences together.
Vietnam, Holy See step up exchanges, cooperation
A delegation from Vietnam’s Ministry of Ethnic and Religious Affairs, led by Minister Nguyen Dinh Khang, visited the Vatican's Secretariat of State, Dicastery for Evangelisation, Dicastery for Communication and Vatican Radio.
Vietnam targets lower logistics costs to strengthen competitiveness
Resolution No. 20-NQ/TW adopted recently by the Party Central Committee charts a new course for Vietnam’s maritime economy, linking growth with ecosystem protection, national security and the ability to master the country’s maritime space. Under the Resolution, Vietnam also targets reducing logistics costs to under 12% of GDP by 2030 and creating up to six global-standard logistics hubs. Achieving this requires restructuring supply chains, expanding multimodal transit, and turning the sea into a major economic engine.
S'tieng youth keep traditional music, dance alive
For more than three years, the S'tieng BP Cultural Club in Tan Hung commune, Dong Nai city has served as a place where traditional cultural values are taught and promoted, helping foster pride in ethnic identity and bring S'tieng culture closer to visitors from both inside and outside the province.