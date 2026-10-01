ASIAD 2026: Vietnam's League of Legends team secures esports bronze

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam's League of Legends team won a bronze medal in esports at the 2026 Asian Games (ASIAD 2026) after losing to Chinese Taipei in the semifinals on October 1.

It was Vietnam's second bronze medal in esports at the Games, following the first in the Naraka: Bladepoint event.

The Vietnamese players made a strong start and built a significant advantage in the first game. However, their opponents capitalised on a crucial moment to turn the tide and secure victory after 27 minutes.

In the second game, Chinese Taipei took better control of the match and claimed another win to complete a 2-0 semifinal victory. The result sent Chinese Taipei through to the final, while Vietnam settled for bronze.

The achievement adds to Vietnam's esports record at ASIAD 2026, the second consecutive edition of the Games to feature esports as an official medal event.

Notably, Vietnam's League of Legends team won all three of its group-stage matches to finish top of Group A and advance to the semifinals./.

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