Culture - Sports

Vietnam to hold Vietnamese Culture Day alongside National Great Unity Festival

Politburo Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW dated January 7, 2026 on developing Vietnamese culture designated November 24 each year as Vietnamese Culture Day to honour traditional cultural values, foster patriotism, national solidarity and pride, and affirm culture as the spiritual foundation, endogenous resource and driving force for national development.

A performance at the Great National Unity Festival 2025 held at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism (Photo: VNA)
A performance at the Great National Unity Festival 2025 held at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on September 30 issued Directive No. 35/CT-TTg on the organisation of Vietnamese Culture Day (November 24) in conjunction with the National Great Unity Festival (November 11) in 2026.

A week-long cultural programme

Politburo Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW dated January 7, 2026 on developing Vietnamese culture designated November 24 each year as Vietnamese Culture Day to honour traditional cultural values, foster patriotism, national solidarity and pride, and affirm culture as the spiritual foundation, endogenous resource and driving force for national development.

The observance is also intended to expand access to culture, encourage creativity, improve people’s enjoyment of culture, and encourage intellectuals, artists and artisans to create and transmit cultural values, contributing to the comprehensive development of Vietnamese people in the new period.

The PM requested ministers, heads of ministerial-level agencies, and secretaries and chairpersons of provincial-level People’s Committees to resolutely, synchronously and effectively implement assigned tasks and solutions.

The activities will connect the National Great Unity Festival on November 18 with Vietnamese Culture Day on November 24, forming a vibrant, meaningful and practical week-long programme promoting national great unity and creating a lasting impact in residential communities and society.

People placed at centre of cultural activities

The PM requested that activities marking Vietnamese Culture Day and the National Great Unity Festival be organised extensively, diversely, creatively and joyfully across communities, residential areas, villages and residential groups nationwide, in line with the Party’s guidelines and the State’s policies and laws.

People must be placed at the centre as participants, creators and beneficiaries, with the activities helping foster patriotism, national pride, civic responsibility and the aspiration to contribute to national development, particularly among younger generations.

The directive calls for major renewal of organisational methods and implementation, mobilising the entire political system while promoting the role of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, socio-political organisations, mass organisations and respected figures. Greater participation by people, communities and businesses should go hand in hand with efforts to preserve the cultural identity and fine customs of each locality and region.

Activities should provide greater opportunities for cultural experiences in communities, cultural institutions and public spaces, while remaining practical and effective and avoiding excessive administrative formalities, ostentation and superficiality. Waste, negative practices and violations must be prevented.

A wide range of creative and culturally distinctive activities are encouraged, including cultural, artistic and culinary festivals, folk songs and dances, traditional costumes, folk games and sports, and the practice and transmission of traditional cultural heritage.

Localities should promote cultural products, traditional crafts and craft villages, while increasing exchanges among people from different walks of life, ethnic communities, generations and localities. These activities should strengthen national great unity, preserve cultural identities and facilitate the intergenerational transmission of cultural values, particularly to younger generations.

Museums, libraries, heritage sites, cultural centres and creative spaces should be used effectively for exhibitions, film screenings, artistic performances and exchanges with authors and creators. Mobile cultural activities should be prioritised for people in remote, border and island areas and ethnic minority communities.

Cultural exchanges and activities promoting Vietnam’s image, people, national cultural heritage and traditional values should also be expanded among Vietnamese communities abroad and international audiences.

Each provincial and communal-level locality is required to select at least one outstanding cultural activity, product, story or cultural space for introduction and promotion, linking it with tourism promotion, demand stimulation and the development of cultural industries.

Each commune or ward should select at least one suitable activity or model to maintain after Vietnamese Culture Day and the week-long programme, contributing to building culturally rich grassroots communities that are bright, green, clean and beautiful.

The directive calls for stronger information and communications work, along with improvements in landscape, decoration and visual communications for Vietnamese Culture Day and the week-long cultural programme.

Science and technology, digital transformation, multimedia communications, virtual reality and artificial intelligence (AI) should be increasingly applied to introduce distinctive cultural stories to communities, families and people nationwide, as well as Vietnamese communities abroad and international audiences.

In the directive, the PM assigned the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to complete and put into operation the Vietnam Cultural Digital Map before November 15, providing information on locations, programmes, events and activities marking Vietnamese Culture Day and the week-long cultural programme.

It will regularly monitor and assess implementation, address difficulties within its authority and report on the implementation of the directive to the PM before December 20./.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #Vietnamese Culture Day #National Great Unity Festival #Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW
Follow VietnamPlus

Culture guiding the way

Related News

Thai ethnic women perform at a cultural activity at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam Culture Day expected to become national cultural brand

People, communities, artists, intellectuals, businesses and young people should be placed at the centre as both participants and creators, as well as direct beneficiaries of cultural achievements during activities marking Vietnam Culture Day, according to Deputy PM Pham Thi Thanh Tra.

See more

The UNESCO delegation visits the Trang An Landscape Complex by boat. (Photo: VNA)

UNESCO delegation explores Trang An heritage complex in Ninh Binh

The visit provided an opportunity for Ninh Binh to introduce and promote the outstanding landscape, natural, cultural and historical values of the Trang An Landscape Complex, a UNESCO World Cultural and Natural Heritage Site, as well as its people and outstanding universal value.

Vietnamese Ambassador to India Trinh Minh Manh (sixth, left) poses for a photo with designer Nguyen Thi Doan Trang (seventh, left) at the show. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese ao dai collection shines at UPITS 2026

Inspired by this enduring beauty, “Sac Viet” blends nature, people and the Vietnamese spirit. Each ao dai is a “moving painting,” featuring carefully selected and subtly arranged motifs symbolising Vietnam's land and skies.

The Phu Tho delegation visits Vietnamese Embassy in Greece. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnamese tea, cuisine promoted in Greece

Vietnamese Ambassador to Greece Pham Thi Thu Huong highlighted opportunities for cooperation between Phu Tho and Greek localities in areas including cultural heritage preservation and promotion, education, labour, logistics and agricultural products.

Titih Hayati, head of the Technical Committee of the International Pencak Silat Federation, presents awards to athletes competing in the men’s team performance event at the 2026 Southeast Asian Pencak Silat Championships. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam top Southeast Asian Pencak Silat Championships

Vietnamese athletes won 20 gold, nine silver and one bronze medal to finish first overall. Malaysia placed second with six gold, 17 silver and three bronze, followed by Singapore with three gold, one silver and six bronze.

Red Dao girls in Van Son commune, Bac Ninh province, are dressed in traditional attire. (Photo: VNA)

Digital transformation key to preserving, promoting ethnic cultural values

Training local young people in filming, audio recording, digital storytelling, data preservation and responsible use of AI can help build a new generation of cultural custodians. This, in turn, can help transform cultural heritage into a resource for economic development while contributing to the country’s broader development.

Tourism breathes new life into craft villages

Tourism breathes new life into craft villages

More than 5,400 craft villages and villages with craft activities provide a rich and distinctive resource for Vietnam’s tourism sector, especially as interests are shifting from sightseeing and shopping to exploring local lifestyles.However, simply attracting visitors or adding destinations to tours is only a first step. Craft village tourism is sustainable only when local artisans and residents benefit from it, and it breathes new life into the places where the crafts originated.

The second World Culture Festival in Hanoi will be expanded in both scale and scope of activities. In the photo: The first World Culture Festival in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

World Culture Festival brings vibrant global showcase to Hanoi

The second Cultures of the World Festival in Hanoi 2026 is expected to create a vibrant meeting point for Hanoi and cultures from around the world, connecting traditional heritage with new forms of cultural expression and bringing cultural stories closer to the public.

Political-artistic programme “Fatherland in Our Hearts”, jointly organised by Nhan Dan Newspaper and the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee. (Photo: nhandan.vn)

Vietnam eyes building national brands for cultural industries

This is the first time a Party document has set specific quantitative targets for cultural brands and cultural industries. With thousands of tangible and intangible heritage assets and the rich cultural life of 54 ethnic groups, Vietnam has a strong foundation for achieving these goals. However, turning cultural resources into recognised brands requires determination and systematic approaches.

Mo Muong is a national intangible cultural heritage closely associated with the spiritual life of the Muong ethnic minority community (Photo: VNA)

Digital transformation helps preserve Mo Muong cultural values

Digital transformation is emerging as an important solution to preserve and promote traditional cultural values at risk of fading, including Mo Muong, a national intangible cultural heritage closely associated with the spiritual life of the Muong ethnic minority community.