Culture - Sports

Vietnamese ao dai collection shines at UPITS 2026

Inspired by this enduring beauty, “Sac Viet” blends nature, people and the Vietnamese spirit. Each ao dai is a “moving painting,” featuring carefully selected and subtly arranged motifs symbolising Vietnam's land and skies.

Vietnamese Ambassador to India Trinh Minh Manh (sixth, left) poses for a photo with designer Nguyen Thi Doan Trang (seventh, left) at the show. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador to India Trinh Minh Manh (sixth, left) poses for a photo with designer Nguyen Thi Doan Trang (seventh, left) at the show. (Photo: VNA)

New Delhi (VNA) – The “Sac Viet” (Vietnamese Colours) collection by designer Nguyen Thi Doan Trang has impressed visitors at the 2026 Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) in India.

Born and grown up in Hue, Trang views the ao dai (Vietnamese traditional long dress) as more than a garment. Having accompanied Vietnamese women through historical ups and downs, ao dai has become a living heritage and a graceful yet proud symbol of Vietnamese women.

Inspired by this enduring beauty, “Sac Viet” blends nature, people and the Vietnamese spirit. Each ao dai is a “moving painting,” featuring carefully selected and subtly arranged motifs symbolising Vietnam's land and skies.

The collection stands out for its combination of modern techniques and traditional embroidery. Under the skillful hands of artisans, silk threads create multidimensional visual effects while preserving the depth and elegance of the traditional ao dai and adding a touch of luxury and sophistication.

“Sac Viet” thus goes beyond fashion to convey cultural values.

At the vibrant exhibition, the ao dai flowed gracefully as Vietnamese and Indian models walked to music inspired by Vietnamese folk melodies. The designs retained an elegant, modest silhouette while subtly highlighting the natural beauty of women from both countries.

A highlight of the collection was the harmonious combination of the ao dai's soft, graceful silhouette with motifs reflecting Vietnamese national pride. The designs came alive before international audiences through the catwalk performances of Vietnamese and Indian models.

Speaking to Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondents in India about bringing “Sac Viet” to UPITS 2026, Trang expressed both honour and pride, as well as a strong sense of responsibility.

“Bringing the collection to Uttar Pradesh is more than a fashion show. It is a journey to take the exquisite beauty of Vietnamese culture to the international stage,” she said.

“To me, the ao dai is not simply a garment, but a symbol of national pride and the graceful beauty and soul of Vietnamese women,” Trang added, stressing that she hopes to help people discover their own beauty and confidence in the ao dai./.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #Sac Viet collection #designer Nguyen Thi Doan Trang #2026 Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show #India #Vietnamese ao dai India Vietnam
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