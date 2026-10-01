Culture - Sports

UNESCO delegation explores Trang An heritage complex in Ninh Binh

The visit provided an opportunity for Ninh Binh to introduce and promote the outstanding landscape, natural, cultural and historical values of the Trang An Landscape Complex, a UNESCO World Cultural and Natural Heritage Site, as well as its people and outstanding universal value.

The UNESCO delegation visits the Trang An Landscape Complex by boat. (Photo: VNA)
The UNESCO delegation visits the Trang An Landscape Complex by boat. (Photo: VNA)

Ninh Binh (VNA) – On the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Dialogue on Heritage and Authenticity, a UNESCO delegation conducted a field visit to the Trang An Landscape Complex in northern province of Ninh Binh on October 1.

The delegation included Jonathan Wallace Baker, UNESCO Representative to Vietnam; representatives from Asia-Pacific countries; officials from several ministries and sectors; and leaders and experts from the UNESCO World Heritage Centre and the UNESCO Office in Hanoi.

At the Trang An Landscape Complex, the delegation watched a video introducing the site, its management, conservation and promotion of heritage values in association with ensuring local livelihoods. They were also briefed on orientations for preparing a nomination dossier for “The Van Long-Kim Bang-Tam Chuc Sanctuary: Delacour’s Langur Bio-cultural Landscape” and took a boat tour of Trang An.

Previously, on September 30 afternoon, the delegation conducted a field visit to the Tam Chuc Landscape Complex.

The visit provided an opportunity for Ninh Binh to introduce and promote the outstanding landscape, natural, cultural and historical values of the Trang An Landscape Complex, a UNESCO World Cultural and Natural Heritage Site, as well as its people and outstanding universal value.

It also helped promote Ninh Binh as a regional and international destination for heritage, cultural and nature tourism, while sharing the province’s experience in managing, conserving and promoting heritage values in association with local communities, livelihoods and sustainable tourism development.

The event also enabled international delegates to learn about, survey and exchange views on the outstanding values of the Tam Chuc area, particularly the links between cultural heritage, natural landscapes and biodiversity, thereby helping promote the values of Tam Chuc to domestic and international communities.

It further contributed to strengthening coordination between Ninh Binh province, the Vietnam National Commission for UNESCO, the UNESCO World Heritage Centre, the UNESCO Office in Vietnam, advisory bodies, experts and international organisations working in the heritage sector./.

VNA
#Asia-Pacific Dialogue on Heritage and Authenticity #UNESCO #Trang An Landscape Complex #Ninh Binh Ninh Binh
Follow VietnamPlus

Culture guiding the way

Related News

International delegates explore Hanoi’s cultural heritage

International delegates explore Hanoi’s cultural heritage

As part of the Asia-Pacific Dialogue on Heritage and Authenticity, held in Vietnam from September 27 to October 1, 2026, delegates visited some of Hanoi’s most notable historical and cultural landmarks, including the Temple of Literature, Ngoc Son Temple and the Old Quarter. The tour offered them an opportunity to discover the capital’s rich history, culture and heritage.

See more

Vietnamese Ambassador to India Trinh Minh Manh (sixth, left) poses for a photo with designer Nguyen Thi Doan Trang (seventh, left) at the show. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese ao dai collection shines at UPITS 2026

Inspired by this enduring beauty, “Sac Viet” blends nature, people and the Vietnamese spirit. Each ao dai is a “moving painting,” featuring carefully selected and subtly arranged motifs symbolising Vietnam's land and skies.

A performance at the Great National Unity Festival 2025 held at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam to hold Vietnamese Culture Day alongside National Great Unity Festival

Politburo Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW dated January 7, 2026 on developing Vietnamese culture designated November 24 each year as Vietnamese Culture Day to honour traditional cultural values, foster patriotism, national solidarity and pride, and affirm culture as the spiritual foundation, endogenous resource and driving force for national development.

The Phu Tho delegation visits Vietnamese Embassy in Greece. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnamese tea, cuisine promoted in Greece

Vietnamese Ambassador to Greece Pham Thi Thu Huong highlighted opportunities for cooperation between Phu Tho and Greek localities in areas including cultural heritage preservation and promotion, education, labour, logistics and agricultural products.

Titih Hayati, head of the Technical Committee of the International Pencak Silat Federation, presents awards to athletes competing in the men’s team performance event at the 2026 Southeast Asian Pencak Silat Championships. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam top Southeast Asian Pencak Silat Championships

Vietnamese athletes won 20 gold, nine silver and one bronze medal to finish first overall. Malaysia placed second with six gold, 17 silver and three bronze, followed by Singapore with three gold, one silver and six bronze.

Red Dao girls in Van Son commune, Bac Ninh province, are dressed in traditional attire. (Photo: VNA)

Digital transformation key to preserving, promoting ethnic cultural values

Training local young people in filming, audio recording, digital storytelling, data preservation and responsible use of AI can help build a new generation of cultural custodians. This, in turn, can help transform cultural heritage into a resource for economic development while contributing to the country’s broader development.

Tourism breathes new life into craft villages

Tourism breathes new life into craft villages

More than 5,400 craft villages and villages with craft activities provide a rich and distinctive resource for Vietnam’s tourism sector, especially as interests are shifting from sightseeing and shopping to exploring local lifestyles.However, simply attracting visitors or adding destinations to tours is only a first step. Craft village tourism is sustainable only when local artisans and residents benefit from it, and it breathes new life into the places where the crafts originated.

The second World Culture Festival in Hanoi will be expanded in both scale and scope of activities. In the photo: The first World Culture Festival in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

World Culture Festival brings vibrant global showcase to Hanoi

The second Cultures of the World Festival in Hanoi 2026 is expected to create a vibrant meeting point for Hanoi and cultures from around the world, connecting traditional heritage with new forms of cultural expression and bringing cultural stories closer to the public.

Political-artistic programme “Fatherland in Our Hearts”, jointly organised by Nhan Dan Newspaper and the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee. (Photo: nhandan.vn)

Vietnam eyes building national brands for cultural industries

This is the first time a Party document has set specific quantitative targets for cultural brands and cultural industries. With thousands of tangible and intangible heritage assets and the rich cultural life of 54 ethnic groups, Vietnam has a strong foundation for achieving these goals. However, turning cultural resources into recognised brands requires determination and systematic approaches.

Mo Muong is a national intangible cultural heritage closely associated with the spiritual life of the Muong ethnic minority community (Photo: VNA)

Digital transformation helps preserve Mo Muong cultural values

Digital transformation is emerging as an important solution to preserve and promote traditional cultural values at risk of fading, including Mo Muong, a national intangible cultural heritage closely associated with the spiritual life of the Muong ethnic minority community.