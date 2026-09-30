Travel guidebook names Sun Group's Phu Quoc resort among Asia's most worth-experiencing hotels

Hanoi (VNA) – JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort, a resort invested by Sun Group in Phu Quoc, has just been named by Lonely Planet in its list of 13 Asian hotels that the guidebook's editorial team "can't stop recommending". For writer James Pham, the allure of this place lies in a "fictional university" where every little corner can surprise guests.



The global travel "bible" Lonely Planet recently announced its list of 13 Hotels in Asia That We Can’t Stop Recommending, gathering accommodations that left a profound impression on its editorial team after their journeys. From a ryokan-style inn in Japan and a jungle villa in Bhutan to hotels in Singapore or Dubai, the selected addresses feature vastly different styles but all deliver an experience unique enough that past guests want to introduce them to others. Vietnam has two representatives on the list: a homestay in the Mekong Delta and JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort in Phu Quoc.



Writing about the resort on Kem Beach, James Pham, Lonely Planet's destination editor for Southeast Asia, calls it a “haven for fans of design”. That impression begins with the vision of architect Bill Bensley: imagining the entire hotel as a fictional university named Lamarck University. The buildings respectively become the departments of Zoology, Botany, Chemistry, or Conchology; the rooms, furniture, and decorations are designed according to the story of each department. Therefore, walking from one space to another is akin to turning a new page in a story.



The resort's spaces impress with elegant pastel tones and a uniquely whimsical architectural blend. (Photo: Sun Group)

Lonely Planet pays special attention to how this story is expressed through architecture. The pastel-coloured buildings blend French architectural influences, Vietnamese touches, and artistic whimsy. Even the spa draws inspiration from Alice in Wonderland, while the French fine-dining restaurant Pink Pearl by chef Olivier E. is likened by James Pham to a feast for the senses. Elaborate details are omnipresent, yet it is exactly this that makes the resort impossible to confuse with any other accommodation.



At the end of his introduction, James Pham poses three consecutive questions: Is it over the top? Does it make you feel like you’re in a fantasy world? Do you see something amazing everywhere you look? His answer is: “Yes, yes, and yes”. He then points out another advantage of the resort: its location next to the beach, which he rates as the best on the island.



Sunset Town extends guests' chain of experiences in Phu Quoc with iconic structures and record-breaking shows. (Photo: Sun Group)

Lonely Planet’s assessment shows that what makes JW Marriott Phu Quoc memorable is not just its distinctive design. Here, the story of a fictional university can captivate guests within every space of the resort, while Kem Beach brings them back to the coastal scenery of Phu Quoc island. In this way, accommodation also becomes an explorable part of the journey.



From Kem Beach, visitors can continue their journey to Sunset Town, where colourful streets wind along the hillside in a Mediterranean style, bringing together Pearl Island's most impressive tourism icons. An afternoon here can start with a cup of coffee at Apollo Café, followed by a stroll through small squares and streets, before heading out to the Kiss Bridge to watch the sun dip low. The two branches of the bridge reaching toward each other over the sea have become one of Phu Quoc's most recognisable images.



Every night in Phu Quoc is a grand feast with seaside shows like Symphony of the Sea, Kiss of the Sea, and nightly artistic fireworks. (Photo: Sun Group)

When night falls, Sunset Town takes on a different rhythm of life. Guests can stop by Eric Kayser to enjoy French pastries, dine at Sun Bavaria GastroPub by the beach, and then stay to watch Symphony of the Sea with its water sports performances and fireworks. To end the day, visitors can enjoy Kiss of the Sea, a multimedia show combining water projection, light, music, and fireworks. From an afternoon ocean view to dinner and performances, visitors can spend an entire evening in southern Phu Quoc while continuously discovering new experiences.



Further away, the world's longest 3-wire cable car over the sea transports visitors to Hon Thom Island to continue exploring and having fun by the beach. The continuous destinations from Kem Beach and Sunset Town to Hon Thom help expand a vacation at JW Marriott Phu Quoc into an unforgettable journey of discovering a tropical paradise island. In that journey, the "fictional university" by Kem Beach remains an unforgettable stop: distinct enough for James Pham, after his trip, to include it in the list of Asian hotels he wants to keep recommending./.

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