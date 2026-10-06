Business

Vietnam’s rice exports exceed 3.1 billion USD amid diverging markets

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment said the average export price during the period was estimated at 484.8 USD per tonne, down 5.1% from the same period last year.

Packing rice for export at Vinh Phat Wilmar Rice Company factory, Binh Duc ward, An Giang province. (Photo: VNA)
Packing rice for export at Vinh Phat Wilmar Rice Company factory, Binh Duc ward, An Giang province. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam exported 6.4 million tonnes of rice worth 3.11 billion USD in the first nine months of 2026, down 6.1% in volume and 10.9% in value year on year as global demand weakened and export prices fell.

However, some markets, notably China and Iraq, recorded strong growth.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment said the average export price during the period was estimated at 484.8 USD per tonne, down 5.1% from the same period last year.

The Philippines remained Vietnam's largest rice export market, accounting for 40.9% of total shipments. China ranked second with a 17.4% share, followed by Ghana with 12.7%.

Rice export value to the Philippines fell 16.8% year on year, while shipments to Ghana decreased 1.1%. In contrast, export value to China surged 76%.

Among Vietnam's 15 largest rice export markets, Iraq posted the most dramatic growth, with export value rising 98.9 times year on year. Meanwhile, Côte d'Ivoire recorded the sharpest decline, at 52.8%.

In the domestic market, rice prices in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang remained relatively stable last week. Fresh OM 18 and Dai Thom 8 paddy were priced at 6,100-6,300 VND per kg, up 200 VND from the previous week. OM 5451 stood at 6,000-6,100 VND, while IR 50404 was priced at 5,800-6,000 VND and OM 34 at 5,700-5,900 VND.

Prices of raw rice also remained largely stable. CL 555 was priced at 8,750-8,850 VND per kg, up 50 VND, while IR 50404 stood at 8,700-8,800 VND. Higher-quality varieties included OM 5451 at 9,300-9,400 VND, Dai Thom 8 at 9,200-9,400 VND and OM 18 at 8,700-8,850 VND.

Vietnam's 5% broken rice was offered at 420-430 USD per tonne on October 1, compared with 430 USD a week earlier. A trader in Ho Chi Minh City said overseas demand remained weak despite limited domestic supply./.

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