Vietnam’s corporate sustainability forum calls for new growth paradigm

Hanoi (VNA) – Finding ways to achieve double-digit economic growth without depleting natural resources or harming environmental quality was a major topic at the Vietnam Corporate Sustainability Forum (VCSF) 2026 in Hanoi on October 5.



Themed “Accelerating Growth – Advancing Sustainability: Two Goals, One Shared Journey,” the forum was co-organised by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and the Vietnam Business Council for Sustainable Development (VBCSD).



The event made it clear that growth and sustainability aren’t separate goals, but need to go hand in hand. These days, progress is measured not just by economic growth, but also by productivity, resilience, and the capacity to create lasting value.



Chairman of the Central Council for Theoretical Studies Nguyen Xuan Thang outlined orientations for renewing Vietnam’s development model, stressing that the goal of double-digit growth must be built on a sustainable foundation, with businesses playing a central role.



VCCI Chairman Ho Sy Hung said breakthrough growth and sustainable development should be pursued as a shared journey in which the State creates an enabling environment, localities support businesses, enterprises take the pioneering role, science and technology provide momentum, and society as a whole participates.



He affirmed VCCI’s commitment to working with the Government and local authorities through policy dialogue and by promoting responsible business models, helping Vietnamese enterprises engage more deeply in global value chains.



At the forum, business leaders emphasised that green transition should yield real economic gains. Binu Jacob, Managing Director of Nestlé Vietnam and Co-Chair of VBCSD, noted that sustainability becomes meaningful and enduring only when it delivers tangible economic benefits to every part of the value chain, from farmers and manufacturers to providers of packaging, materials, and logistics services.



James Crampton, Corporate Affairs Director at HEINEKEN Brewery Vietnam and Vice Chair of VBCSD, emphasised that businesses cannot thrive in isolation from their surrounding communities. Sustainable development should therefore strengthen not only individual companies but also the wider ecosystem in which they operate.



Participants noted that reconciling rapid growth with sustainability requires joint efforts to address gaps in the legal framework, human resources and, particularly, green finance.



VBCSD Chairman and VCCI Vice President Nguyen Quang Vinh said that VCSF 2026 recommendations will be consolidated and submitted to the Government to help address market bottlenecks.



The forum concluded with thematic sessions on innovation and green finance, underscoring the growing role of sustainability and innovation in strengthening the competitiveness and resilience of Vietnamese businesses./.

VNA