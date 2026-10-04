Toyota sales surge 45% in Vietnam, hybrids sales double

Hanoi (VNA) – Toyota Vietnam sold 7,114 vehicles in September, up 45% month-on-month, while hybrid sales doubled year-on-year in the first nine months of 2026.

Toyota models accounted for 6,935 units, including 1,385 locally assembled vehicles and 5,550 completely built-up (CBU) imports. Its total sales exceeded 55,700 units in the first nine months, up 30% year-on-year.

Hybrid Electric models were a key growth driver. Toyota sold 1,821 hybrids in September, making up about 26% of Toyota’s monthly sales. Nine-month hybrid sales topped 11,180 units, double the figure from a year earlier.

Toyota Vietnam attributed the growth to rising consumer interest in fuel-efficient and lower-emission vehicles, with hybrids allowing drivers to retain conventional driving habits.

The Yaris Cross led September sales with 1,799 units, including 413 hybrids, followed by the Innova Cross with 1,461 units, including 630 hybrids. The Corolla Cross sold 866 units, with 616 hybrids.

Other notable performers included the Vios with 758 units, Veloz Cross with 602 and Hilux with 426. The newly launched Land Cruiser FJ delivered 151 vehicles during the month.

Lexus, Toyota’s luxury brand, sold 179 vehicles in September, bringing its nine-month sales to 1,784, up 27% year-on-year. The brand has delivered more than 17,800 vehicles in Vietnam since entering the market.

The figures point to growing demand for hybrid vehicles as Vietnam’s auto market moves towards greater fuel efficiency and lower emissions./.

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