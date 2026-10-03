Business

FDI disbursement hits five-year high in nine months

Vietnam attracted 50.36 billion USD in registered foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first nine months of 2026, up 76.4% year-on-year, while disbursed FDI reached 21.07 billion USD, the highest nine-month level in five years.

An automated robot operates on the production line at CAYI Technology Vietnam Co., Ltd. in Yen Phong II-C Industrial Park, Bac Ninh city. (Photo:VNA)
An automated robot operates on the production line at CAYI Technology Vietnam Co., Ltd. in Yen Phong II-C Industrial Park, Bac Ninh city. (Photo:VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam attracted 50.36 billion USD in registered foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first nine months of 2026, up 76.4% year-on-year, while disbursed FDI reached 21.07 billion USD, the highest nine-month level in five years, according to the National Statistics Office under the Ministry of Finance.

Newly registered FDI totalled 29.24 billion USD from 3,108 projects, up 6.2% year-on-year. Manufacturing and processing led with 13.38 billion USD , or 45.8% of the total, followed by transport and storage with 5.14 billion USD.

Among the 79 countries and territories with newly licensed investment projects in Vietnam during the period, Singapore was the largest investor, with 9.26 billion USD, accounting for 31.7% of the total newly registered FDI. It was followed by the Republic of Korea with 5.70 billion USD (19.5%), Luxembourg with 4.99 billion USD (17.1%), Hong Kong (China) 3.01 billion USD (10.3%), China 2.27 billion USD (7.8%), Japan 1.56 billion USD (5.3%), and the Netherlands 438.5 million USD (1.5%).

In addition, 948 previously licensed projects registered increases in their investment capital, totalling 14.15 billion USD, up 25.1% year-on-year.

Foreign investors also made 2,335 capital contributions or share purchases, with a total value of 6.97 billion USD, up 44.0%.

Disbursed FDI rose 12.1% year-on-year, with manufacturing and processing accounting for 82.6% (17.40 billion USD).

Meanwhile, Vietnam had 121 newly licensed outbound investment projects in the first nine monthss, with total investment capital contributed by Vietnamese investors reaching 1.28 billion USD, up 80.9% year-on-year. In addition, 32 existing projects registered capital increases totalling 1.49 billion USD, 10.8 times higher than in the same period last year.

Overall, Vietnam’s total outbound investment capital, including newly registered and additional capital, reached 2.77 billion USD, 3.3 times the figure recorded in the same period last year.

Since the beginning of the year, Vietnamese investors have channelled capital into 36 countries and territories. Laos was the largest recipient, attracting 669 million USD, or 24.1% of the total, followed by Cambodia with 486.5 million USD (17.5%), India 357.2 million USD (12.9%), and Indonesia 340.2 million USD (12.3%)./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #NQ10 #FDI #disbursement #nine months
Follow VietnamPlus

Vietnam - New era

International integration

Related News

An electrical wiring harness production line at Bandai Company (Photo: VNA)

FDI disbursement hits five-year high in H1

As of June 30, total registered FDI, including newly registered capital, additional capital for existing projects and foreign investors' capital contributions and share purchases, rose 61% year-on-year to 34.65 billion USD.

FDI disbursement in Jan-Feb reaches five-year high

FDI disbursement in Jan-Feb reaches five-year high

Foreign direct investment (FDI) disbursed in Vietnam during the first two months of 2026 is estimated at 3.21 billion USD, up 8.8% year-on-year and the highest level recorded for the period in the past five years, according to the National Statistics Office under the Ministry of Finance.

FDI disbursement in Jan–Feb reaches five-year high

FDI disbursement in Jan–Feb reaches five-year high

Foreign direct investment (FDI) disbursed in Vietnam during the first two months of this year is estimated at 3.21 billion USD, up 8.8% year-on-year and the highest level recorded for the period in the past five years, according to the National Statistics Office under the Ministry of Finance.

See more

Transporting and loading commercial rice for export by the Southern Food Corporation. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam posts trade surplus after nine months of deficit

Vietnam's total export and import turnover reached 117.69 billion USD in September, up 7.3% from the previous month and 42.4% year-on-year. Notably, the goods trade balance returned to a surplus of 1.27 billion USD after nine consecutive months of deficit.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung concludes the Government’s regular September meeting and the Government’s online conference with localities. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister requests stronger efforts to tap growth potential

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on October 3 called on ministries, sectors and localities to more effectively tap available growth potential, remove bottlenecks and maximise growth drivers in the final months of 2026, with the aim of achieving the year’s socio-economic development targets and creating momentum for 2027.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Lien Ha Thai Industrial Park Project – South Zone (Green iP-3). (Photo: VNA)

Hung Yen expands industrial space to attract new investment

Local industrial parks and clusters will focus on attracting investment in light industry, multi-sector industries and environmentally friendly projects, as well as safe industrial products and services, cybersecurity products and services, and big data and cloud computing products and services, including AI applications based on national big data.

A consumer shops at a supermarket. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi’s CPI rises 0.81% in September

Vegetable prices soared during the month, mainly due to prolonged heavy rains in Hanoi and northern provinces, which flooded and damaged vegetable farming areas and reduced supplies.

Tehmina Khan, the World Bank's Lead Economist for Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos, speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam develops capital market to support double-digit growth

At a special session on Vietnam themed “Investing in Vietnam – Rising to a new era,” Chairwoman of the State Securities Commission (SSC) Vu Thi Chan Phuong said Vietnam is entering a new development period with strong demand for capital for growth, infrastructure development, energy transition, high technology and new industries.

The Vietnam Sea Forum 2026 wraps up in Hanoi on October 2 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam Maritime Forum 2026 concludes in Hanoi

The forum focused on mobilising resources and strengthening international connectivity for sustainable marine development, science, technology and marine governance in the new era, and enhancing international cooperation to protect the environment and promote the values of coastal communities.

Nguyen Duy Hung, Deputy Head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Policy and Strategy, speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

2026 forum seeks to turn Vietnam into strong maritime nation

The Politburo’s Resolution 20-NQ/TW marks a strategic shift in how Vietnam views the sea, casting it as a pillar of national strength. Building a strong maritime nation is a long-term strategy tied to the country’s drive to rise and prosper.