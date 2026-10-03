FDI disbursement hits five-year high in nine months

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam attracted 50.36 billion USD in registered foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first nine months of 2026, up 76.4% year-on-year, while disbursed FDI reached 21.07 billion USD, the highest nine-month level in five years, according to the National Statistics Office under the Ministry of Finance.

Newly registered FDI totalled 29.24 billion USD from 3,108 projects, up 6.2% year-on-year. Manufacturing and processing led with 13.38 billion USD , or 45.8% of the total, followed by transport and storage with 5.14 billion USD.

Among the 79 countries and territories with newly licensed investment projects in Vietnam during the period, Singapore was the largest investor, with 9.26 billion USD, accounting for 31.7% of the total newly registered FDI. It was followed by the Republic of Korea with 5.70 billion USD (19.5%), Luxembourg with 4.99 billion USD (17.1%), Hong Kong (China) 3.01 billion USD (10.3%), China 2.27 billion USD (7.8%), Japan 1.56 billion USD (5.3%), and the Netherlands 438.5 million USD (1.5%).

In addition, 948 previously licensed projects registered increases in their investment capital, totalling 14.15 billion USD, up 25.1% year-on-year.

Foreign investors also made 2,335 capital contributions or share purchases, with a total value of 6.97 billion USD, up 44.0%.

Disbursed FDI rose 12.1% year-on-year, with manufacturing and processing accounting for 82.6% (17.40 billion USD).

Meanwhile, Vietnam had 121 newly licensed outbound investment projects in the first nine monthss, with total investment capital contributed by Vietnamese investors reaching 1.28 billion USD, up 80.9% year-on-year. In addition, 32 existing projects registered capital increases totalling 1.49 billion USD, 10.8 times higher than in the same period last year.

Overall, Vietnam’s total outbound investment capital, including newly registered and additional capital, reached 2.77 billion USD, 3.3 times the figure recorded in the same period last year.

Since the beginning of the year, Vietnamese investors have channelled capital into 36 countries and territories. Laos was the largest recipient, attracting 669 million USD, or 24.1% of the total, followed by Cambodia with 486.5 million USD (17.5%), India 357.2 million USD (12.9%), and Indonesia 340.2 million USD (12.3%)./.

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